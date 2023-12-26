We just tried the new Ouai Hair Gloss and the shine is unrivalled

Courtesy of Brand

Winter is a hellava time for our hair. No matter the texture or type, I'm sure you're going through it. Curly and coily hair, oh just some constant precipitation to worry about. Fine hair? How's that wind affecting your barnet. And let's not even get started on the friction from scarves and hoods and the drying nature of central heating, our strands are in need of some SOS. Enter the brand new OUAI Hair Gloss.

If we were ranking our fave hair care, no actual beauty brands amongst the Cosmo UK team (because have you tried the St Barths Body range?), OUAI are, ahem, waaaay up there near the top. Founded by Kar-Jenner super-stylist Jen Atkin, the brand really delivers hit after hit for our hair needs so we kinda didn't expect anything less than a smash from their latest launch.

The gloss, which is exclusive to Cult Beauty, is for anyone looking for a healthy shine... so, like, everyone? Glossing services used to be reserved solely for the salon but now they are firmly in our hands at home for our between appointment refreshes. This one is also keratin treatment- and colour-friendly so it won't alter the look, feel or longevity of your service other than adding shine.

Here's how the beauty team got on...

OUAI Hair Gloss review

Keeks, Acting Beauty Director

Firstly, anyone who is already acquainted with Ouai will know their North Bondi scent but if you're not, picture yourself walking along a sandy beach holding a bunch of picked flowers and you'll get the vibe. It's heavenly and it's so punchy in this gloss. But that aside, down to the actual function of it little wonder product. So, according to the instructions, for curly and coily hair, we should follow our regular routine and then add this as a final flourish. However, normally I pre-treat, shampoo, mask and then use a conditioner to seal things in so adding this on top felt a little extra even for me, the women that is obsessed with hair care.

So, to use, I skipped my mask and applied this to the lengths of my hair after my conditioner and left to marinate- I used about two pea-sized blobs. When I patted my hair dry, my hair felt really soft but the magic came when I blow-dried. The best thing is that it's a heat protector as well as a shine enhancer as it limits the extra steps I need to use during styling. Plus, the rice water, panthenol and hyaluronic acid are A* ingredients for keeping strands healthy. After blow-drying and straightening my hair felt so silky that I can't imagine not keeping this in my washday lineup.

Charlotte, Senior Beauty Writer

My hair type can only be described as 'frazzled'. If that wasn't enough, I've decided to dye it the most high-maintenance colour ever: red. It's safe to say, my hair goes through a lot. So, a gloss appeals to me in a lot of ways; from keeping frizz to a minimum to boosting shine, as well as colour vibrancy. OUAI's gloss claimed to do all these things and last for up to three washes – that's a lot of bang for your buck.

To make sure I put this through a thorough test, the pic above was taken on my second wash day after originally using the gloss and I put it through the ringer and straightened my hair – which usually leaves it looking dry and lifeless – and, I'm... impressed. Not to toot my own horn but it looks glossy and velvety soft, while it's added some considerable oomph to my three-month-old colour. It proves the results do last after the initial wash. I appreciated that it only took 5 mins (that's one listen of Beyoncé's Drunk in Love, FYI) to get to work – seriously impressive considering I usually sit for 20+ minutes waiting for other glosses to work their magic. Did I mention it also protects hair from heat damage? A gold star from me.

Lia, Beauty Assistant

If any regular normie were to tell me to skip my trusted après-shampoo conditioner and follow up with heat-styling (of all things), you'd probably catch me howling with laughter, rolling my eyes or simply stating 'no chance' – bc, there was (key past tense to be noted, here) no chance. I mean, my bleach-damaged barnet needs all the hydration and moisture it can get!

But (and it's a big but!!) putting my locks to the trusted advice of thee Jen Atkin came at no second question; after all, if her skill is good enough for the lengths of Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me. So, as instructed on the back of this understated hair gloss bottle, after cleaning my fine tresses in the shower, I ringed out any excess water and applied a dollop of the formula throughout my mid-end lengths, leaving for it to work its magic for as long as possible. Aka, I shaved and washed my body in the meantime before rinsing.

Immediately – post-sing song bathroom breakout, – I noticed that my ends felt silkier than usual, however, the teacher's pet in me felt the need to follow the product instructions to a T and add a few spritzes of leave-in conditioner before blow-drying. Unfortunately (or rather, fortunately and to the credit of this hair gloss), my usual leave-in conditioner left my lengths feeling a little heavy and so, if like me you have finer hair, I would recommend skipping this step. Essentially, the gloss does all the hard work for you, delivering slicker strands that really do last up to three days!

And finally, (though, I really could continue to wax lyrical about this gloss forever) I feel it's worth me mentioning that since discovering the above, I've ditched not only my usual conditioning routine but the fuss of hair masks, oils, serums etc. etc. So, if that doesn't convince you to invest, then IDK what will...

