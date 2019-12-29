Justin Bieber Misses The Old Tim Hortons Cup Lids

It isn't clear what brand of coffee Justin Bieber is drinking in this photo, but we hope for his sake it has an acceptable lid. (Photo: Al Pereira via Getty Images)

In a time of chaos, confusion, and unprecedented political divisiveness, Justin Bieber is reminding Canadians to focus on what really matters: dunking on Tim Hortons.

On Saturday, the Stratford, Ont.-born singer posted the results of a poll he conducted on Instagram, asking his followers if they missed the coffee chain’s old lids, with the piece of plastic that folded down to provide an opening to drink out of — remember?

Tim Hortons gradually replaced those lids in restaurants across the country, starting in the summer of 2018. The new lids are taller, with a raised dome and tabbed closure, and are embossed with a maple leaf. They’re made of polypropylene, a recyclable plastic.

Bieber made it clear that he preferred the old ones despite the leak, writing that “these new lids are uncomfortable on the mouth, and you get very little liquid [with] each drink,” adding that “it’s a damn outrage and needs to be changed back.”

On Saturday night, Bieber and his wife Hailey went to a Maple Leafs-New York Rangers hockey game in Toronto, where through some alchemy of magic and celebrity status, he was gifted a huge sleeve of the old lids. He documented the exchange on his Instagram stories.

(Photo: Justin Bieber / Instagram) More

(Photo: Justin Bieber / Instagram) More

And on Sunday morning, the Biebs “double doubled down” on his position, posting a photo of a cup of coffee with the old lid, with the approving caption “this is where it’s at.”

HuffPost Canada has reached out to Tim Hortons for comment, but have not yet heard back.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Bieber joins other Canadians with less-than-positive feelings for Timmy’s revamped lids. The cup covers have gotten relatively mixed reviews from customers, with some praising the change while others say spillage has actually become worse.

Tim Hortons' new coffee lid. (Photo: Tim Hortons) More