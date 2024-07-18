Justin Long recalls food poisoning accident while in bed with wife Kate Bosworth

Justin Long has opened up about one experience he shared with his wife, Kate Bosworth.

The He’s Just Not That Into You actor appeared on the PIE with Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal podcast on Tuesday, July 16, where he talked about having food poisoning while on vacation with Bosworth in Mexico.

“I was hooked up to an IV, and [Bosworth] was having to follow me to the bathroom with the thing,” he explained. “It was like Dumb and Dumber. I was just, like, really comically unloading and then, at one point that night, I woke up – and there’s no other way to say this. I can’t dance around it. I had s*** the bed. I had s*** the bed, and she was in the bed.”

The Barbarian star admitted that he was scared to tell her what had happened, but he knew there was no way to avoid it. However, Bosworth handled the situation better than Long originally assumed she would.

“She was, like, two feet away from me with this IV bag,” Long continued. “And she was holding it so patiently, and she was like, ‘Everything’s fine.’ And I thought about how much I loved her. I was like, ‘I just love this person, I’m so grateful to this person.’”

Despite being in such a poor physical condition, Long appreciated Bosworth’s ability to not focus on the dirty bed sheets or make him feel bad about the accident.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth were married in 2023 (Getty Images for Smile Train)

“She was not judging, not making me feel weird or bad, and I just felt so lucky, you know?” he said. “I was s****ing my brains out, and she was looking at me lovingly, and I thought, ‘This is really romantic.’”

The actor then explained what Bosworth had him do after discovering what had happened, including making him take a shower while she called the doctor.

“She convinced me to take a shower after, you know, s****ing the bed,” he said. “You know where all you want to do is be in bed? But I got myself in the shower, I cleaned off, and then she was on the phone with the doctor, and she saw me.”

He continued: “I could count on one hand how many times she’s had a judgmental approach to something that I was doing. But I saw her watch me get into bed, back into bed, into the same bed, onto my side. I was avoiding the spot, but I was still getting back into my filth.”

The Jeepers Creepers actor first revealed that he and Bosworth were married in 2023 during an episode of his own podcast, Life Is Short, when he called her his spouse just one month after announcing their engagement.

“I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife,” Long explained during the podcast. “She came to visit, and I had never been comfortable with… set visits, I was never crazy about [them]. I like to separate the relationship.”

Still, he said that he enjoyed having Bosworth around on set.

“Yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time,” the Tusk star said. “It helped me having her there. She’d help me with scenes. It was the best.”