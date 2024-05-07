Kaia Gerber copied Cindy Crawford's iconic supermodel blowdry

Cindy's daughter Kaia Gerber is following in her mom's footsteps with her successful modeling career (Getty)

There's a saying that goes, 'Like mother like daughter', and when your Mum is none other than supermodel Cindy Crawford, we can totally understand why you'd be happy to follow in her footsteps.

At last night's Met Gala, Kaia Gerber opted for a bouncy blowout with a deep side part in a rich brown shade, and we couldn't help but draw comparisons between the 22-year-old and her Mum.

Kaia Gerber is her Mum's twin at the 2024 Met Gala (Taylor Hill)

While other celebs like Rita Ora opted for wet-look locks and intricate up-do's, like Zendaya's flower filled headpiece, Kaia opted for a classic 90's supermodel blowout that was clearly inspired by Cindy.

She previously admitted; "Now that I've grown up a bit more, I know I'm my own person even if I have the same hair as my mum. She likes to say I have her old hair."

A young Cindy who is now known for her classic blow-dry (Jim Smeal)

Olaplex's Global Ambassador and celebrity colourist, Jenna Perry, who enhanced Kaia's rich brunette colour for the big day said; "We’re seeing a lot of nostalgic looks that are revisiting childhood hair and youthful lightness. 90's supermodel hair is also making a huge comeback this season.”

The hairstylist that created last night's voluminous, bouncy blow out was her go-to, celebrity stylist Guido Palau, who is actually the mastermind behind Zara's haircare line. We can safely assume that he used the his range to style Kaia's lengths and they look healthier than ever.

Having worked with Kaia for over 10 years, since she was a "little wee one", Guido is responsible for all Kaia's biggest hair transformations. "Every time I've made a rash decision to change my hair, you've done it for me," she shares in Guido's reel to introduce the first drop in the Zara range.

While the mother-daughter duo usually like to opt for co-ordinating outfits, they were most recently seen together at the Palm Royale premiere where Kaia rightly stole the show in a vibrant blue Alaïa mini dress, while Cindy stuck to all black.

Kaia was a vision in blue at the "Palm Royale" premiere (JC Olivera/GA)

We'll be keeping an eye on Cindy and her mini-me for all the summer style inspo.