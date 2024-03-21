Kaia Gerber flashes major side boob in leather dungarees

If you're in any doubt about Kaia Gerber's status as model of the moment, let us give you a quick refresh of all her 2024 accomplishments to date. Prepare to feel like a slacker...

As well as the recent release of her new Apple TV+ series Palm Royale (which you can now officially watch in the UK to see Kaia take on the role of a showgirl, FYI), she's graced many a red carpet sticking to a sparkly aesthetic in glitter dresses and gold minis. She's also found time to share her expert advice on how to walk in heels, as well as flaunting her model credentials in risqué magazine photoshoots, posing in everything from cut-out leather trousers to bikinis.

And her latest shoot, covering V Magazine's Spring 2024 issue is no exception with Kaia going braless in a number of looks, including black leather dungarees.

Modelling exclusively Celine by Hedi Slimane ensembles for the shoot, the fashion house ambassador stuns in every shot. Including those black leather micro shorts dungarees that flash major side boob thanks to the completely open sides.

Elsewhere, Kaia also wears a see-through lace cut-out bodysuit, a printed backless dress that plunges all the way to her bum and a leather jacket and mini skirt co-ord embellished with zips and studs. The debut of a new choppy fringe hairstyle serving to emphasise the grungy feel of the shoot.

Kaia's famous family and friends took to the comments section of her post with Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt writing, "insane in the membrane" and OG supermodel Helena Christensen leaving a heart eyes emoji followed by a fire emoji.

Kaia's mum Cindy Crawford also commented, adding "Now i want bangs ;)". Given how similar the mother-daughter duo look, we have no doubt Cindy could pull the style off just as well as Kaia does.

Another stunning shoot. Now if you'll excuse us, we're off to stream Palm Royale.

