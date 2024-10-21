Kaia Gerber nods to 'My Fair Lady' in an ornate black gown

At this weekend's Academy Museum Gala, it seemed the theme of the evening was vintage glamour. Stars including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Kendall Jenner all embodied retro aesthetics in looks straight from the archives (or, at least, heavily inspired by them). Even minimalist Kaia Gerber looked back in time for her ensemble, and what she pulled out may have been the best throwback gown of the night.

The model and actress graced the red carpet in a dress from Alexander McQueen’s autumn/winter 1997 haute couture collection for Givenchy, which referenced Audrey Hepburn’s iconic white embassy ball dress in My Fair Lady – originally designed by Hubert de Givenchy himself back in 1964. McQueen created both black and white iterations of the regal gown for his collection, the black one of which was seen on Gerber nearly three decades after its debut.

The model's look leaned into its cinematic roots with ornate details. Black beaded fringe decorated each of the garment’s cap sleeves, extending to create a delicate embellished collar around its rounded neckline. Meanwhile, rows of intricate floral beading streamed down over a sheer layer of black fabric, coming to a dramatic finish at the bottom of the gown’s skirt, where the black beading repeated a lace-like pattern.

Gerber infused her beauty look with the same romantic feel, opting for a curled half-up, half-down ‘do that might as well have been straight out of Edwardian England. Smokey brown eyeshadow and sculpted cheeks added to her vintage aesthetic, while she accessorised with a smattering of diamond jewellery. Droplet earrings, a silver ring, and a delicate choker provided the final touches.

Audrey Hepburn's My Fair Lady wardrobe has long been a source of inspiration for designers and fashion fans alike; Kendall Jenner famously wore a Givenchy dress designed in tribute to the same look at the 2021 Met Gala, which had the theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

