Kaia Gerber twins with model brother Presley during lakeside getaway

Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber have both forged careers in modelling

The devil works hard but the Crawford/Gerber genes work harder.

There was never much doubt that Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber’s offspring would inherit their parents’ impeccable DNA. Cue Kaia and Presley, both successful models with a notable online presence and innovative side hustles from book clubs to Twitch accounts.

The Los Angeles-based family enjoyed a break from the bustling sprawling city, living it up lakeside as a highly stylish unit.

The Gerber siblings twinned in matching grey loungewear (Instagram/Cindy Crawford)

Nineties supermodel Cindy shared a carousel of images from their time away from set, documenting an undisclosed woodland location peppered with pine trees, cabin decor and jet skis all flanked by a serene rustic vista.

Included in the round-up was a photo of siblings Presley and Kaia, both of whom twinned in grey loungewear. The sibling duo sported grey hoodies, with Kaia pairing hers with a white tank top and Presley with a slate-hued beanie and reading glasses.

The pair appeared to be working at the kitchen island, within a spacious cabin interior. The room consisted off wooden furniture, wooden beams, cream-coloured soft furnishings and warmly-lit free-standing lamps.

The famed family are known for their career-defining features (Instagram/Presley Gerber)

Cindy wrote: “Thanks for another great summer. Until next year…” alongside the post, which offered followers a glimpse into the family life of the famous foursome.

Kaia may arguably be in the spotlight more often than Presley due to her modelling career and relationship with Austin Butler, yet her older brother has also had his fair share of public attention.

Born on July 2, 1999, Presley very much grew up in the spotlight due to his family's high-profile status. Like his Valentino muse sister, Presley followed in his mother’s runway-ready footsteps and pursued a career in modelling, appearing in campaigns for major fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Balmain.

He also garnered attention for his personal life and artistic pursuits. The 25-year-old has a distinctly edgy aesthetic, characterised by tattoos and punkish dress which sets him apart from the clean-cut, all-American image often associated with the Gerber family.

His tattoo choices, including a controversial "misunderstood" face tattoo, have sparked considerable media attention.

Outside of modelling, Presley is a keen photographer, often sharing his work on social media. He’s often pictured alongside his girlfriend Isabella Jones - who is also a model.