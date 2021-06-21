'Sick of women commenting on my face': Kaitlyn Bristowe hits back at comments that she 'looks different'

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Kaitlyn Bristowe is getting real -- and letting fans know she's sick of comments about her appearance. (Photo via @kaitlynbristowe Instagram)

Kaitlyn Bristowe is getting real about the cosmetic procedures she has had done after being asked why she "looks different."

The "Bachelorette" co-host made her anticipated return to the "Bachelor" universe earlier this month after a six-year hiatus, and fans couldn't help but notice that there was something different about the 36-year-old's face. Many took to social media to question Bristowe and accuse her of having "too much work done."

"She looks like a completely different person," one person tweeted, while another added, "Stop making changes to your face! You don’t need them and you're starting to look fake!"

"You need to stop messing with your face, doesn't look natural anymore," someone else wrote.

"Like it or not, you are a role model for young women, and people don't understand when a beautiful girl like yourself gets plastic surgery when you don't need it. What message is that showing to young women about self-acceptance?" one user asked.

Recently, the bride-to-be candidly hit back at a few of the comments, explaining that while she has never gone under the knife, she has dabbled in less invasive procedures and is "sick" of other women giving their two cents on her face.

"Bah god, Kaitlyn Bristowe's face is busted," someone tweeted, to which the reality TV star responded, "So sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus."

so sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus https://t.co/hlm2uiZW9C — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) June 17, 2021

"Can anyone tell me what's different about Kaitlyn Bristowe's face? I can't put my finger on it," another wrote.

Bristowe replied to the tweet, revealing that on top of gaining weight, she has also had lip fillers, a browlift, teeth bonding and micro-blading since her last television appearance,

"Six years since I was on the show, browlift, brow micro-blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh, and I put on some weight," she tweeted.

6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight 💪🏼 https://t.co/FmLLFoBVAk — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) June 17, 2021

Fans quickly applauded the former "Bachelorette" contestant for speaking her truth and being transparent —despite not actually owing an explanation.

"Don’t forget that you met the love of your life, opened multiple companies, and won 'DWTS.' That joy leaves a mark," someone sounded off.

"You’ve got a great man beside you, a wicked sense of humour, a few extra dollars and you’re glowing with happiness and confidence. It’s definitely not the cosmetic piece. Shine bright like the diamond you are," added another.

"Thank you so much for sharing these details. I have been thinking you do look really different from when you were on 'Bachelorette.' You look beautiful both ways, just different. What you choose to do with your look is 100% your decision, so go for it!," another person tweeted.

