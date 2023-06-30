Kaitlyn Bristowe is 'a stunner' in pink swimsuit in Kelowna, B.C.: 'I know, eh?'

Kaitlyn Bristowe stunned her followers with a carousel of beach pics.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is sharing beach day snaps from her home province of British Columbia. (Instagram/@kaitlynbristowe)

Kaitlyn Bristowe stunned her followers with a carousel of beach pics.

The former "Bachelorette" star took to Instagram Thursday night with photos from a beach day in Kelowna, B.C.

She cheekily captioned the post, "I know, eh?"

In the first top-down photo, Bristowe rocked a light pink bikini with a dusty rose New York Yankees cap, accessorize with a gold pendant and bracelets. She posed on the sandy beach next to a polaroid camera a bottle of rose from her wine label, "Spade & Sparrows."

The 37-year-old Vancouver-native also shared a selfie in an all-white sweatsuit, and another promo of her label. What fans noticed, though, was her "huge" engagement ring.

"Do you ever get tired of looking at your ring? Because I could never lol. Jason did good," one Instagram user commented.

"Make sure they see the huge rock so they stop commenting," another chimed in.

The fourth photo in Bristowe's carousel showed her surfing while holding a bottle of her white wine.

Bristowe's fiance Jason Tartick, and fellow "Bachelorette" alum, commented under her post "wake surfing" along with a green check mark emoji and, "Let's go!"

Some of her followers were happy to see Bristowe back in B.C., while others had something to say about her hat.

"Welcome back to the motherland," one person wrote.

Another penned, "Only thing that would make this better is changing the Yankee hat for a Blue Jays hat."

Fellow influencer Sarah Nicole Landry also commented under Bristowe's post. "Lol the [way] I said 'oh my god!' in my head and then the caption comes," Landry, better known as The Birds Papaya, wrote.

Another person added: "Like how talented is whoever thinks up these pictures? And of course you're a stunner! Love the last one, next time you'll have to go for the chug."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.