Kaley Cuoco Claps Back At People Who Question Her Parenting Choices

Actor Kaley Cuoco has a few choice words for anyone who questions her approach to raising her daughter, Matilda.

“Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can,” Cuoco told E! News in comments released Monday. “Look, everyone’s got something to say about everything.”

The “Flight Attendant” star used screen time as an example.

Unlike many parents, Cuoco suggested that she doesn’t worry about how much screen time her 18-month-old has, joking that the girl is already a movie fan.

“She just watched like, seven movies on HBO,” the actor said. “Yeah, she’s watching ‘Game of Thrones’ when I get home.”

Cuoco said ofher stance on parenting, “I just feel like every kid is so different,” adding, “What’s good for your kid might not be good for mine.”

Kaley Cuoco joked that her 18-month-old daughter is already a movie fan. JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Cuoco has spoken out about raising her child. During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in January, the actor shared a parenting anecdote about an odd flight experience with the young girl.

Cuoco said that she and her partner, actor Tom Pelphrey, had embarked on a Thanksgiving flight last year — but what happened next was nothing to give thanks for. She shared how “terrified” she was to fly with Matilda, and how she relied on a sound machine to get her child to sleep.

“So she’s crying. We put the sound machine on,” the actor said. “She finally falls asleep, and she’s on Tom. And the sound machine is on, and we finally, like, ‘ugh.’”

That’s when the friendly skies got a lot less friendly.

The “Big Bang Theory” star recalled that a flight attendant approached her and said, “One of our passengers would love it if you would turn the sound machine off.”

Cuoco remembered that upon hearing this, “The ice went into his [Pelphrey’s] veins.”

She said: “I can feel Tom be like, ‘Hey, ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child when we turn it off.’”

Cuoco then described how angry she was by what happened next.

“We landed, and it was the woman right in front of us. And so we get up — of course, now Matilda’s like, ’Ha ha,” like life is great. The lady turns around, and she goes, ‘Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile,’” the actor said. “It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on ‘Dateline.’ I could have strangled her.”

