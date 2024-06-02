Kangaroos, Tigers and Other Animals Are Thriving 5 Years After Being Rescued from Uncredited Canada Zoo

"They will never face cruelty again," said Sue Tygielski, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch, part of the Humane Society of the United States

Christi Gilbreth/The HSUS Tiger Theodora and lion Douala at the Black Beauty Ranch

A group of former zoo animals are continuing to live their best lives at a Texas ranch.

Five years ago, various zoo animals were rescued from the St. Edouard Zoo, an unaccredited facility in Canada, by the Humane Society International. They are now living at the Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison.

Among the animals are tigers Serenity and Theodora, Douala the lioness, a zebra named Zuko and Wolfgang the wildebeest.

Kangaroos Ross, Rachel and Joey are also living happily at the Texas establishment.

Christi Gilbreth/The HSUS Zuko the Zebra

At the St. Edouard Zoo, the animals were living in filthy and unfit conditions, the Humane Society International detailed in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

The kangaroos were found in an indoor area "huddled together with no sunlight," the lion was discovered "showing signs of stress like pacing," and Zuko the zebra lived among "urine and feces," the zoo said.

Now, in their new habitat, the animals have adapted and are living life to the fullest.

Tigers Serenity and Theodora, for example, play with water in their area, "splashing and swimming without a care in the world," while the wildebeest, whom the zoo described as being "one of the most stressed animals in the zoo barn," now enjoys having Zuko as his neighbor on the other side of his fence.

Christi Gilbreth/The HSUS Joey the kangaroo

“Five years ago these animals were rescued from deplorable conditions, some in chewed-up, dark, dungeon-like stalls where they could barely move, while others were trying to dig out of their habitats," Sue Tygielski, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch, part of the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement.

"Here at Black Beauty, their lives changed in every way. They are receiving exceptional care, having their needs met and are given the freedom to exhibit their natural behaviors and be the animals they deserve to be," she added. "They have become confident individuals able to flourish under our care. They will never face cruelty again.”



Read the original article on People.