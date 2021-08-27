Kanye remarries Kim & is set on fire at Donda listening party
Kanye's third listening event was by far his most elaborate, and not just because it featured Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress.
Tell us about your most unexpected or unusual holiday souvenirs. We want to hear the stories behind your most unusual holiday souvenirs and keepsakes
More Than I Love My Life by David Grossman review – a true tale of survivalFrom Tito’s gulags to a kibbutz … this is a powerful retelling of a Jewish woman’s extraordinary life, and of a family’s emotional trauma, from the author of A Horse Walks into a Bar Grossman’s heroine is incarcerated in a prison on Goli Otok, a Croatian island. Photograph: Reuters/Alamy
Calls for government support for Notting Hill carnival to ensure 2022 return Street festival should be regarded as crucial asset to UK’s economy, executive director says Dancers perform during the 2019 Notting Hill carnival in west London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA
‘A sense of home’: Notting Hill carnival cancellations leave cultural gapCarnival regulars describe why it means so much, as Covid keeps it off streets for second year in a row Participants in the last Notting Hill carnival to take place, in 2019. Photograph: Vickie Flores/EPA
Writers notes: the record label remixing novels into music. Fiction has been adapted into popular films and TV for years – but now there is growing interest in bespoke scores for novels
Tunnel 29 by Helena Merriman review – escape to the westThis thrilling page-turner digs into history of a tunnel beneath the ‘death strip’ and marks 60 years since the Berlin Wall was built In Germany, there have been memoirs, documentaries and a TV drama: replica of Tunnel 29 at Berlin Underworlds museum. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
I think Adele is fab and wear pastel shorts suits. I may never be cool again. And I’m cool with thatOne of the best things about growing older is leaving behind that teenage fear of liking things that are uncool ‘I extol the virtues of 00s girl band Girls Aloud.’ Photograph: Getty Images
‘Chipageddon’: how a global tech crisis came to sound quite tastyFirst chickens, and now a worldwide shortage of microprocessors … the word ‘chip’ is the latest word to gain an Armageddon flavour A silicon ‘chip’ was thus christened in the early 1960s because it is a small flat piece of material, separated by a cutting action. Photograph: Mehmet Özhan Araboga/Getty Images/EyeEm
10 new restaurants on the UK coast for seafood, street food and other great grubInnovative dishes, freshly caught produce and cool, coastal vibes mark out these new restaurants and cafes Fancy, that … Rockwater on Hove’s seafront serves oysters, sourdough pizzas, fish tacos and caviar Photograph: PR
A new start after 60: ‘I always dreamed of being a writer – and published my first novel at 70’. In her thirties, Anne Youngson wrote a book in her lunch breaks at work. It stayed in a drawer. Then she retired, wrote her debut and was shortlisted for a major award
Cirque Berserk review – big thrills from the big top. Garrick theatre, LondonKnives, flames and adrenaline aplenty lift this daredevil circus show. The stunts impress but the overblown presentation needs an update
‘There’s no rhyme or reason’: Hamilton, Come From Away actors stranded in Sydney after border slams shut. Not released from contracts until after the borders closed, performers returning home is considered ‘non-essential’ by the Victorian government
