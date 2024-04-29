Kate Garraway shines in glittering halterneck for first red carpet since husband Derek's death

Kate Garraway was all smiles as she made her first solo red carpet debut since her husband, Derek Draper's death in January.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 57, looked radiant in a butter yellow trouser suit to attend The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Sunday, stepping out at the ritzy Londoner Hotel with her co-stars.

The broadcaster paired her pastel suit with a glittering halterneck bodysuit layered with a rhinestone-studded white tie. She slipped into pointed-toe white heels and wore her honey-blonde hair in its usual bouncy blowdry.

Kate Garraway attends the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards at The Londoner Hotel on April 28, 2024 in London, England. (Getty)

The mother-of-two, who was photographed alongside her former GMB colleague Ben Shephard, wore fluttery eyelashes, a peachy-toned blush and a soft pink lipstick to complete her beauty glow.

You may also like

Kate's outing marks the first since her husband Derek died aged 56.

Kate looked striking in a pastel yellow suit and a glittering halter-neck suit (Getty)

The former political lobbyist had become seriously ill with long Covid since contracting the disease in 2020, and required around-the-clock care.

The ITV star shared the news of her husband's death in an Instagram post, writing: "I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away."

Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway and Laura Tobin pose together at the awards (Getty)

Kate continued: "As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

Kate thanked the medical professionals who made Derek's passing "comfortable" and "as dignified as possible".

She added: "Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

Derek and Kate shared two children together (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

Speaking to the Daily Mail on the red carpet at the awards, Kate shared her plans for her children's summer break, revealing the family will be going on their first holiday together since Derek's passing.

Kate Garraway gave viewers an insight into her family in the docuseries 'Caring for Derek' (ITV)

"We will get a family holiday," she said. "It's going to be a bit challenging because it's a different kind of family set up we have now. But we will, we'll do something lovely."