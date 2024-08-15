Katie Holmes says she is flattered by fashion praise but won’t let Hollywood dictate what she wears

Katie Holmes says she is flattered by the attention she gets for her fashion sense, but it does not change “how I live or dress”.

The 45-year-old Dawson’s Creek star is admired worldwide for her effortlessly chic style choices, such as the viral beige bralet and cardigan combination as she was photographed in while hailing a cab in 2019.

Often pictured in jeans, t-shirts and other basics, Holmes appreciates the praise she receives from all corners, but has explained why she doesn’t let Hollywood dictate what she wears.

“Fashion is really big, and it didn’t used to be,” she told Town and Country. “As an actor, you weren’t necessarily photographed all the time on the street. It’s different now, and it’s flattering, but it doesn’t change how I live or dress.

“I’m adamant about having a life and not letting this industry dictate decisions as simple as what I wear or as complicated as what I do. You don’t want to be afraid of anything, right?”

The Secret star has previously insisted that she does not have an innate sense of style.

“No, I’m not. I really look at other people that have an innate sense of style. And I’m like, ‘Oh — that with that! OK, that’s cool.’ I’m always looking for inspiration,” she told The Times in June this year.

“I like to mix and match classic pieces. I like vintage a lot. Living in New York City I have to have things that are practical and comfortable. The city influences my style. Usually I’m in ballet flats, sneakers, baggy jeans and a T-shirt. I like putting it together in a way that doesn’t look like you put it together.”

In 2022, the actor defended her choice to wear a Y2K-inspired jeans and dress combo on the red carpet for the Jingle Ball in New York City.

She explained that the dress was actually a corset top that she “threw” on with relaxed light wash jeans and Maison Margiela sneakers.

The decision behind the viral look was actually quite simple, Holmes said on The Drew Barrymore Show: “I knew I wanted to dance there because I was going with my nephews. So, I threw my sneakers on and I thought I looked cool.”