Kate Hudson flaunts toned abs in Breast Cancer Awareness Month photo

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Kate Hudson is stripping down for a great cause.

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo in her underwear, advocating for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, leaving fans blown away by her "ripped" abs.

Kate Hudson stripped down to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Image via Getty Images)

"It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and I’m stretching my quads before joining my friends at Kit Undergarments and Third Love as they kick it to cancer by donating 15% of sales from the Kits To Kick Cancer collection to Women’s Cancer Research Fund," the mother-of-three wrote to her more than 14 million followers.

The Fabletics co-founder's post was met with praise, not just for bringing attention to the worthy cause, but for her strong and toned figure.

Hudson's post drew comparisons to fellow A-list celebrities like, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston.

"OK, I had no idea she was this ripped," one person commented, while another added, "Definitely thought that was J.Lo at first glance."

"I thought you were Jennifer Aniston at first," someone else chimed in. "Can you imagine being a mom and 42 and looking this good? I am in shock."

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

"Girl, you are in crazy good shape,"another commented. "I hope I look like this when I'm in my 40s."

"The hair is irrelevant when you're a mom with a body that looks this great," someone else added.

"Thank you for promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month and thank you for being this freaking hot," another fan praised. "Keep up the hard work, sis. I see those abs!"

It's no secret that the "How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days" star works hard for her body. In an interview with Women's Health in June, Hudson revealed that she works out three or four times per week with a personal trainer.

Story continues

“I know I'm at my strongest is when I'm doing my Pilates because it never gets easier,” she said. “The more you do Pilates the harder the things you can do become. I love how flexible I feel and I like what it does to the shape of my body."

Aside from pilates, Hudson prefers to keep her exercises as fun as possible.

“I like to do any kind of dance workout,” she added. “I have the Peloton Tread, I just got it and I love Peloton. I think they make it so easy to have ‘no excuse’ workouts.”

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.