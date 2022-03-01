Kate Hudson shows off 'legs for days' in bold mini-dress: 'Leggy queen'

Kate Hudson's "legs for days" have fans talking. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

Kate Hudson is putting her best foot forward with her latest high fashion look.

On Monday, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to share photos in which she sports a colourful look by Valentino. Hudson posed on a rooftop in an open-back purple mini dress, pink blazer and platform heels that accentuated her toned and tanned legs.

Hudson's post was met with comments from fans who couldn't get enough of the look— or her "legs for days."

"I can't get over how long your legs look. OK, leggy queen. We see you!" one fan commented.

"It's the legs for days in that mini dress for me. Looking like a runway model!" someone else wrote.

"That dress is so flattering on you, Kate! " one person said. "And purple is definitely your colour."

"Daphne from 'Scooby Doo' vibes!" another wrote.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

This past June, Hudson opened up to Women's Health about her fitness regime and her love of pilates.

"I know I'm at my strongest is when I'm doing my pilates because it never gets easier. The more you do pilates the harder the things you can do become," she said. "I love how flexible I feel and I like what it does to the shape of my body."

Kate Hudson credits her toned figure to pilates and healthy eating. (Image via Getty Images)

The mom-of-three has been candid with fans about her fitness journey and even served as a brand ambassador for Weight Watchers after giving birth to her daughter, Rani Rose, in 2018.

“I enjoy being disciplined. I enjoy being athletic, and I enjoy being active. So for me it's actually kind of a fun time to challenge my body again in certain ways," Hudson said in an interview with People. “After pregnancy, getting your body back into shape for me — especially in fitness — finding my stomach muscles again and pushing myself a little bit harder sometimes are things that I enjoy.”

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.