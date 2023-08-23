Kate Middleton's favourite jeans are perfect for fall: My honest review

I tried Kate Middleton's go-to pair of jeans from & Other Stories.

Yahoo Canada's shopping sditor put Kate Middleton's favourite pair of jeans to the test to see if they're worth the hype.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Princess of Wales is often seen sporting the & Other Stories Slim Cut Jeans .

The jeans retail for $134 CAD/$119 USD, and come in 10 washes.

Our editor loved that the jeans are made from organic cotton, but wasn't a fan of the tapered fit.

Worth the hype? Our editor's verdict is that if you're a fan of skinny jeans and want to venture outside your comfort zone, these & Other Stories jeans could be worth investing in.

Read the full review below:

Kate Middleton is often spotted in polished separates and stunning evening gowns, so on the occasions that she's seen wearing more casual attire the world takes notice.

While receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine back in May 2021, the Princess of Wales looked effortlessly chic in a ribbed H&M tee and a pair of jeans from Swedish brand & Other Stories.

The then 39-year-old was wearing a pair of the brand's Slim Cut Jeans (shop them in Canada here, in the U.S. here), which retail for $134 CAD/$119 USD. Since then, the jeans have become one of her go-to styles, with the Princess donning them on several occasions.

Slim Cut Jeans in Mid Blue. Image via & Other Stories.

$134 CAD at & Other Stories$119 USD at & Other Stories

Like many items worn by the royals, these jeans have earned a solid reputation online and are prone to selling out quickly. Luckily, the jeans are still in stock in a range of shades (ten to be exact) for anyone looking to try them out.

Given that they'd already received the seal of approval from the Princess of Wales herself, keep reading to find out if these jeans are worth adding to your fall shopping list.

The details

According to the & Other Stories site, "These Slim Cut Jeans are everything you’re looking for in a pair of classic jeans." They're made from 99 per cent organic and recycled cotton, and have 1 per cent stretch for a comfortable fit.

The jeans have a high waist, a slim leg and a classic five-pocket design. They come in women's sizes 24 to 32, and in 28 and 30-inch inseams.

First impressions

Since I'm just around 5'3" tall and had never tried denim from & Other Stories before, I opted for a pair of the cropped Slim Cut Jeans to be safe. They were also out of my usual jean size at the time that I bought them, so I went for a size up — and boy am I glad that I did.

Unlike many other retailers, there are no reviews on the & Other Stories site to help guide your purchase. If there were a spot for me to leave a note for future shoppers, it's that these jeans definitely run small. It's a happy accident that I ended up with the right pair on the first try, but had I purchased my usual size, I likely would have had to return them for a larger size.

I tried Kate Middleton's favourite jeans from & Other Stories.

Despite the hint of stretch, I found that these jeans do still have a fairly rigid feel. Depending on your preference that may be a draw, but I usually prefer denim that's a little bit softer.

While I was a big fan of the length that hit perfectly at my ankle bone, I found that these jeans were more fitted than I was expecting, especially through the hips and thigh area. I ended up purchasing another pair of & Other Stories jeans with a slightly looser silhouette, which I personally prefer over this slim cut.

That said, I think they'd be a great choice for someone who is looking to ease out of their skinny jeans towards a wider leg cut, which may be why they're a hit with Kate Middleton — the princess is often spotted rocking her go-to skinnies.

Final thoughts

All in all, the Slim Cut Jeans may have fallen a bit short of my expectations but they are still pretty nice. I love that they're made using recycled and organic cotton, making them a more sustainable choice than other jeans out there. They're also pretty comfortable once you get used to the traditional denim material, and I have a feeling that they are the kind of jeans that just get better with wear.

While they may not have become my new favourites just yet, you can shop them in more colours below to judge them for yourself. Some colours are even on sale on the U.S. website (sorry international shoppers) — so be sure to shop them before they're gone.

Slim Cut Jeans in Black. Image via & Other Stories.

$134 CAD at & Other Stories $119 USD at & Other Stories

Slim Cut Jeans in New Blue. Image via & Other Stories.

$134 CAD at & Other Stories $119 USD at & Other Stories

Slim Cut Jeans in Light Blue. Image via & Other Stories.

$134 CAD at & Other Stories $119 USD at & Other Stories

Slim Cut Jeans in Mid Grey. Image via & Other Stories.

$134 CAD at & Other Stories$119 USD at & Other Stories

