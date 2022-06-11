Kate Middleton can't get enough of these $124 & Other Stories jeans — and neither can I

Kate Middleton was once again spotted wearing her & Other Stories Favourite Cut Jeans. Images via Instagram, & Other Stories.

The Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to high-profile events and official royal engagements, which makes it a special treat when she also shares a glimpse into her family life.

The official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account recently posted a touching video, where Kate, 40, and all three Cambridge children were seen enjoying some family fun time as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, were seen helping to bake cupcakes for local communities in Cardiff, and the family was all smiles for the camera.

While the entire family coordinated in blue, white, and red as a way to pay homage to the Union Jack, Kate's take on Jubilee fashion is what truly caught our eye.

The mother of three was seen wearing a sold-out Brora gingham shirt and a pair of her go-to Favourite Cut Jeans from & Other Stories, which retail for $124 CAD/$99 USD.

Kate Middleton was seen wearing Favourite Cut Jeans in May 2021. Image via & Other Stories.

$124 CAD/$99 USD at & Other Stories

The Duchess was first spotted wearing the jeans while receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine back in May 2021, when she paired them with a ribbed H&M tee.

Given that they'd already received the seal of approval from the stylish royal herself, I had to put them to the test and see how they fare in real life.

I recently purchased a pair for myself and wore them around the house for a day of working from home, and here's what I thought.

The details

According to the & Other Stories site, "The Favourite Cut is everything you’re looking for in a pair of classic jeans." They're made from 99 per cent organic and recycled cotton, and have 1 per cent stretch for a comfortable fit.

The jeans have a high waist, a slim leg and come in two versions: standard (shop here) and cropped (shop here). The standard jeans come in women's sizes 24 to 32, and in 28 and 30 inch inseams.

While it's unclear exactly which version Kate Middleton was wearing in her infamous Instagram photo, the jeans have quickly become a hit among bloggers and shoppers alike.

First impressions

Since I'm just around 5'3" tall and had never tried denim from & Other Stories before, I opted for a pair of the Cropped Favourite Cut Jeans to be safe. They were also out of my usual jeans size at the time that I bought them, so I went for a size up — and boy am I glad that I did.

Unlike many other retailers, there are no reviews on the & Other Stories site to help guide your purchase. If there were a spot for me to leave a note for future shoppers, it's that these jeans definitely run small. It's a happy accident that I ended up with the right size on the first try, but had I purchased my usual size 26, I likely would have had to return them for a larger size.

I tried the Cropped Favourite Cut Jeans from & Other Stories.

Despite the hint of stretch, I found that these jeans do still have a pretty rigid feel. Depending on your preference that may be a draw, but I usually prefer denim that's a little bit softer.

While I was a big fan of the length that hit perfectly at my ankle bone, I found that these jeans were more fitted than I was expecting, especially through the hips and thigh area. That said, I think they'd be a great choice for someone who is looking to ease out of their skinny jeans towards a wider leg cut, which may be why they're a hit with Kate Middleton — the duchess is often spotted rocking her go-to skinnies.

Final thoughts

All in all, the Favourite Cut Jeans may have fallen a bit short of my expectations but they are still pretty good jeans. I love that they're made using recycled and organic cotton, making them a more sustainable choice than other jeans out there.

They're also pretty comfortable once you get used to the traditional denim material, and I have a feeling that they are the kind of jeans that just get better with wear. While they may not have become my new favourites just yet, you can shop them in more colours below to judge them for yourself.

