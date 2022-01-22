Kate Middleton's go-to jeans are finally available to shop in Canada, so of course I had to buy them

I tried Kate Middleton's go-to pair of jeans from & Other Stories.

The Duchess of Cambridge is often spotted in polished separates and stunning evening gowns, so on the occasions that she's seen wearing more casual attire the world takes notice.

On one particular occasion in 2021, fans of the future Queen Consort were given a glimpse into the royal's everyday wardrobe as she shared a photo in — gasp — jeans and a T-shirt.

While receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine back in May 2021, Kate looked effortlessly chic in a ribbed H&M tee and a pair of jeans from Swedish brand & Other Stories.

The then 39-year-old was wearing a pair of the brand's Favourite Cut Jeans, which retail for $89 USD/$111 CAD.

Kate Middleton was seen wearing Favourite Cut Jeans in May 2021. Image via & Other Stories.

$89 USD/$111 CAD at & Other Stories

Until recently, & Other Stories didn't ship to Canada, but all that changed with their newly launched international shipping site.

Given that they'd already received the seal of approval from the stylish royal herself, I had to put them to the test and see how they fare in real life. I quickly purchased a pair for myself and wore them around the house for a day of working from home, and here's what I thought.

The details

According to the & Other Stories site, "The Favourite Cut is everything you’re looking for in a pair of classic jeans." They're made from 99 per cent organic and recycled cotton, and have 1 per cent stretch for a comfortable fit.

The jeans have a high waist, a slim leg, and come in two versions: standard (shop here) and cropped (shop here). The standard jeans come in women's sizes 24 to 32, and in 28 and 30 inch inseams.

While it's unclear exactly which version Kate Middleton was wearing in her infamous Instagram photo, the jeans have quickly become a hit among bloggers and shoppers alike.

First impressions

Since I'm just around 5'3" tall and had never tried denim from & Other Stories before, I opted for a pair of the Cropped Favourite Cut Jeans to be safe. They were also out of my usual jeans size at the time that I bought them, so I went for a size up — and boy am I glad that I did.

Unlike many other retailers, there are no reviews on the & Other Stories site to help guide your purchase. If there were a spot for me to leave a note for future shoppers, it's that these jeans definitely run small. It's a happy accident that I ended up with the right size on the first try, but had I purchased my usual size 26, I likely would have had to return them for a larger size.

I tried the Cropped Favourite Cut Jeans from & Other Stories.

Despite the hint of stretch, I found that these jeans do still have a pretty rigid feel. Depending on your preference that may be a draw, but I usually prefer denim that's a little bit softer.

While I was a big fan of the length that hit perfectly at my ankle bone, I found that these jeans were more fitted than I was expecting, especially through the hips and thigh area. That said, I think they'd be a great choice for someone who is looking to ease out of their skinny jeans towards a wider leg cut, which may be why they're a hit with Kate Middleton — the duchess is often spotted rocking her go-to skinnies.

Final thoughts

All in all, the Favourite Cut Jeans may have fallen a bit short of my expectations but they are still pretty good jeans. I love that they're made using recycled and organic cotton, making them a more sustainable choice than other jeans out there.

They're also pretty comfortable once you get used to the traditional denim material, and I have a feeling that they are the kind of jeans that just get better with wear. While they may not have become my new favourites just yet, you can shop them in more colours below to judge them for yourself.

