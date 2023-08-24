Princess Kate's $240 Blundstone boots are 'perfect' for fall

Kate Middleton's Blundstone boots are perfect for fall (photos via Getty & Altitude Sports)

As the unofficial leader of the Kate Middleton fan brigade, I like to keep well-versed on all things Princess of Wales. While I could eulogize the many reasons why Kate is the ultimate it-girl, I'll dive into one right now: her style.

Princess Kate is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of the British monarchy; however, she's also refreshingly relatable. Take her go-to pair of sneakers, for example. Brand: Superga, price: $83. Her jeans? & Other Stories, price: $134. Furthering my point is her choice of fall boots — specifically, an under-$250 pair from Blundstone.

Kate Middleton in Blundstone Chelsea Boots

These iconic Kate Middleton boots are up for grabs — and they cost less than you think (Photos via Getty)

The Princess of Wales first stepped out in Blundstone's leather Chelsea boots (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.) while visiting a kindergarten in Copenhagen, Denmark, in Feb. 2022. She was spotted wearing them a second time during an outing to a Welsh goat farm in March 2022.

While Kate may be one of the brand's most famous fans, she's far from the only one. Racking up an average rating of 4.5 stars from Nordstrom shoppers, reviewers say the water-resistant shoes are "perfect" for just about anything.

Crafted using premium leather, the Blundstone Chelsea Boots come engineered with impact-protection technology to provide wearers with shock protection and support in the heel.

The boot's cushioned footbeds can be removed and washed whenever you feel the need to freshen up, and their low, stable heels provide excellent traction on wet and icy surfaces.

Plus, the unisex boots are designed with extra-thick soles to insulate against cold underfoot temperatures, making them perfect for fall transitional weather.

What people are saying

Racking up an average rating of 4.5 stars, the Kate Middleton-approved boots have become a wardrobe favourite among Nordstrom shoppers.

"How did I live without these?" asks one reviewer. "They're perfect for just about any condition: cold, wet, dry. I'm not sure how I got by without them."

"Can't beat Blunies for comfort, waterproof and great tread in snow or rain," writes another shopper. "They look great with jeans, pants or skirts."

"I wear these boots literally every day," adds another shopper, noting that they're "so comfy and cute and the perfect height to wear with any jeans."

While reviews for the boots largely lean positive, some Nordstrom shoppers warn that Blundstone sizing can be tricky, and that breaking them in can be "hard."

Blundstone Stout Water Resistant Chelsea Boot in Stout Brown Leather (Photo via Nordstrom)

$240 CAD at Altitude Sports

$210 USD at Nordstrom

I "can't wear them for too long," writes one reviewer. "The break-in period is hard." However, the shopper added that "these boots are beautiful, and the versatility makes the break-in period worth it."

Want to check out more Blundstone boots? Shop the brand here in Canada and here in the U.S. for more royal-approved fall fashion.

