I tried Kate Middleton's favourite spring wedges — here's my honest review

Kate Middleton was once again spotted in her go-to pair of Castaner wedges. Photos by Karwai Tang/WireImage, Farfetch.

Kate Middleton is known for her glamorous and influential style, and yet even she is known to play favourites when it comes to wardrobe basics.

For casual occasions during the warmer months, you'll frequently catch the Princess of Wales in a pair of comfortable yet feminine wedge sandals. More often than not, they're from Spanish brand Castañer, who are known for their durable canvas and jute heels.

Most recently, Kate was seen sporting her favourite pair of $246 Castañer Carina Wedges while attending the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday. She paired the suede wedges with a bright pink dress from Me + Em, another of her go-to clothing brands.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The wedges are handmade in Spain, with suede uppers and an adjustable cord that wraps around the ankles. They also feature miniature clover details at the ankles for a whimsical touch.

Castañer 90mm Carina suede espadrille wedges. Image via Farfetch.

$246 at Farfetch

The 41-year-old royal has been a fan of Castañer wedges for years, having worn them on several occasions in the past.

Kate's been spotted wearing them while touring through the Bahamas, on official royal engagements, and even during a previous visit to the Chelsea Flower Show alongside Prince William and the late Queen Elizabeth in 2019.

(Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Where to shop Castañer wedges

Not only are Castañer wedges a favourite among the royals, but I also have a pair myself and can attest to their comfort and versatility. I have a pair of the now-sold out Castañer Campesina Wedges, which have accompanied me to weddings, lunches and even casual weekend outings.

Although my exact version is no longer available to shop, you can still find plenty of the brand's similar lower-heeled wedges if you're more comfortable in a flatter sandal.

Rocking my Castañer Campesina Wedges at a wedding alongside fellow editor Kayla.

As a relative newbie to the world of espadrilles, I was surprised to find that they're much more comfortable than they look (although they are a good deal heavier too). Unlike other high heels that can dig into your feet, I've never had any issues with blisters or foot pain while wearing them for hours at at time.

While I'd normally expect to swap my heels out for a pair of flats after hours on the dance floor, I was able to keep my wedges on the entire night when I last wore them to a co-worker's wedding.

Now that temperatures are again rising, you can bet that I'll be breaking out my wedges for many of my upcoming special occasions. To pick up a pair for yourself just in time for spring, you can shop more Castañer picks below.

