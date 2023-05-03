Kate Middleton's $439 coronation rehearsal dress is sold out — shop 11 dupes for less

Kate Middleton just stepped out wearing one of her favourite designers — and we found dupes that cost way less (Photo via Getty).

The countdown is on until King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation — and rehearsals are in full swing for the royal family.

With the historic ceremony just three days away, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their way to Westminster Abbey on Wednesday morning alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for a dress rehearsal.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Princess Anne, joined the young family for the run-through. Both Prince William and Prince George will play notable roles in Saturday's crowning ceremony. Prince William, 40, will kneel before his father and pledge allegiance following the crowning, and Prince George, 9, will act as a Page of Honour for his grandfather.

While the Princess of Wales' outfit for Saturday's coronation is still under wraps (though it is expected she will wear a floral headpiece instead of a tiara or coronet), the princess, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary, was photographed wearing a floral midi dress from L.K.Bennett during Wednesday's more casual run-through.

Mortimer Black and White Fruity Floral Print Dress (Photo via L.K.Bennett)

$439 CAD/$322 USD $879 CAD/$645 USD at L.K.Bennett

L.K.Bennett is a favourite of the 41-year-old royal, having been photographed wearing the British luxury brand several times in the past.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match in July 2019 (Photos via Getty & L.K.Bennett)

$674 CAD/$495 USD at L.K.Bennett

Kate's Mortimer Black and White Fruity Floral Print Dress, which features long sleeves, a pussy bow neckline and oversized pearl buttons, is (unsurprisingly) out of stock. However, that mean you can't still shop Kate Middleton's royal rehearsal look — for less!

Whether you're looking to save, spend or splurge, scroll below for 11 Kate Middleton-inspired styles for spring.

Kate Middleton dress dupes under $100

Long-Sleeve Wrap Shirt-Collar Dress (Photo via Reitmans)

$56 $75 at Reitmans

Midi Printed Dress (Photo via Mango)

$100 at Mango

Maeve Button-Front Asymmetrical Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

$100 $170 at Anthropologie

Print Wrap Dress (Photo via Mango)

$100 at Mango

Kate Middleton dress dupes under $150

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Heart Print Chiffon Midi Dress (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

$115 $226 at Saks Off Fifth

Floral Dressed Up Black Floral Print Midi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

$125 CAD/$87 USD at Lulus

Contrasting Garden Shirtdress (photo via Simons)

$130 $225 at Simons

Antonella Pleated Midi Shirt Dress (Photo via Ever New)

$150 at Ever New

Kate Middleton dress dupes under $400

InWear White Floral Embroidery Scarf-Collar Dress (Photo via Simons)

$150 $239 at Simons

Abriee Puff Sleeve Midi Dress (photo via Ted Baker)

$252 $420 at Ted Baker

Reeds Dress (Photo via Reformation)

$385 CAD/$278 USD at Reformation

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.