Kate Middleton's $439 coronation rehearsal dress is sold out — shop 11 dupes for less
Kate Middleton was photographed wearing a $439 floral midi dress from L.K.Bennett during the coronation dress rehearsal.
The countdown is on until King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation — and rehearsals are in full swing for the royal family.
With the historic ceremony just three days away, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their way to Westminster Abbey on Wednesday morning alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for a dress rehearsal.
King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Princess Anne, joined the young family for the run-through. Both Prince William and Prince George will play notable roles in Saturday's crowning ceremony. Prince William, 40, will kneel before his father and pledge allegiance following the crowning, and Prince George, 9, will act as a Page of Honour for his grandfather.
While the Princess of Wales' outfit for Saturday's coronation is still under wraps (though it is expected she will wear a floral headpiece instead of a tiara or coronet), the princess, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary, was photographed wearing a floral midi dress from L.K.Bennett during Wednesday's more casual run-through.
L.K.Bennett Mortimer Black and White Fruity Floral Print Dress
$439 CAD/$322 USD
$879 CAD/$645 USD at L.K.Bennett
L.K.Bennett is a favourite of the 41-year-old royal, having been photographed wearing the British luxury brand several times in the past.
Elowen Pink Animal Print Midi Dress
$674 CAD/$495 USD at L.K.Bennett
Kate's Mortimer Black and White Fruity Floral Print Dress, which features long sleeves, a pussy bow neckline and oversized pearl buttons, is (unsurprisingly) out of stock. However, that mean you can't still shop Kate Middleton's royal rehearsal look — for less!
Whether you're looking to save, spend or splurge, scroll below for 11 Kate Middleton-inspired styles for spring.
Kate Middleton dress dupes under $100
Reitmans Long-Sleeve Wrap Shirt-Collar Dress
Mango Midi Printed Dress
Maeve Button-Front Asymmetrical Dress
Mango Print Wrap Dress
Kate Middleton dress dupes under $150
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Heart Print Chiffon Midi Dress
Lulus Floral Dressed Up Black Floral Print Midi Dress
Contemporaine Contrasting Garden Shirtdress
Ever New Antonella Pleated Midi Shirt Dress
Kate Middleton dress dupes under $400
InWear White Floral Embroidery Scarf-Collar Dress
Ted Baker Abriee Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Reformation Reeds Dress
$385 CAD/$278 USD at Reformation
