Kate Middleton's $439 coronation rehearsal dress is sold out — shop 11 dupes for less

kate middleton, kate middleton with brown hair in pony tail smiling wearing white shirt, LAHORE, PAKISTAN - OCTOBER 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles during a visit of the National Cricket Academy with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on October 17, 2019 in Lahore, Pakistan. Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a visit of Pakistan between 14-18th October at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton just stepped out wearing one of her favourite designers — and we found dupes that cost way less (Photo via Getty).

The countdown is on until King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation — and rehearsals are in full swing for the royal family.

With the historic ceremony just three days away, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their way to Westminster Abbey on Wednesday morning alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for a dress rehearsal.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Princess Anne, joined the young family for the run-through. Both Prince William and Prince George will play notable roles in Saturday's crowning ceremony. Prince William, 40, will kneel before his father and pledge allegiance following the crowning, and Prince George, 9, will act as a Page of Honour for his grandfather.

While the Princess of Wales' outfit for Saturday's coronation is still under wraps (though it is expected she will wear a floral headpiece instead of a tiara or coronet), the princess, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary, was photographed wearing a floral midi dress from L.K.Bennett during Wednesday's more casual run-through.

L.K.Bennett Mortimer Black and White Fruity Floral Print Dress

brunette model wearing black strappy heels and black and white Mortimer Black and White Fruity Floral Print Dress (Photo via L.K.Bennett)
Mortimer Black and White Fruity Floral Print Dress (Photo via L.K.Bennett)

$439 CAD/$322 USD $879 CAD/$645 USD at L.K.Bennett

L.K.Bennett is a favourite of the 41-year-old royal, having been photographed wearing the British luxury brand several times in the past.

Elowen Pink Animal Print Midi Dress

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match in July 2019 (Photos via Getty & L.K.Bennett)
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match in July 2019 (Photos via Getty & L.K.Bennett)

$674 CAD/$495 USD at L.K.Bennett

Kate's Mortimer Black and White Fruity Floral Print Dress, which features long sleeves, a pussy bow neckline and oversized pearl buttons, is (unsurprisingly) out of stock. However, that mean you can't still shop Kate Middleton's royal rehearsal look — for less!

Whether you're looking to save, spend or splurge, scroll below for 11 Kate Middleton-inspired styles for spring.

Kate Middleton dress dupes under $100

Reitmans Long-Sleeve Wrap Shirt-Collar Dress

model in black and white printed Long-Sleeve Wrap Shirt-Collar Dress (Photo via Reitmans)
Long-Sleeve Wrap Shirt-Collar Dress (Photo via Reitmans)

$56 $75 at Reitmans

Mango Midi Printed Dress

model wearing red high heels and black and white Midi Printed Dress (Photo via Mango)
Midi Printed Dress (Photo via Mango)

$100 at Mango

Maeve Button-Front Asymmetrical Dress

brunette model wearing sunglasses and black boots and floral black and pink printed Maeve Button-Front Asymmetrical Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
Maeve Button-Front Asymmetrical Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

$100 $170 at Anthropologie

Mango Print Wrap Dress

brunette woman wearing black and white short sleeve midi dress, Print Wrap Dress (Photo via Mango)
Print Wrap Dress (Photo via Mango)

$100 at Mango

Kate Middleton dress dupes under $150

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Heart Print Chiffon Midi Dress

model wearing black and white floral Karl Lagerfeld Paris Heart Print Chiffon Midi Dress (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Heart Print Chiffon Midi Dress (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

$115 $226 at Saks Off Fifth

Lulus Floral Dressed Up Black Floral Print Midi Dress

Floral Dressed Up Black Floral Print Midi Dress (Photo via Lulus)
Floral Dressed Up Black Floral Print Midi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

$125 CAD/$87 USD at Lulus

Contemporaine Contrasting Garden Shirtdress

model wearing black knee-high heeled boots and black and white printed Contrasting Garden Shirtdress (photo via Simons)
Contrasting Garden Shirtdress (photo via Simons)

$130 $225 at Simons

Ever New Antonella Pleated Midi Shirt Dress

blonde model wearing black and white polka dot Antonella Pleated Midi Shirt Dress (Photo via Ever New)
Antonella Pleated Midi Shirt Dress (Photo via Ever New)

$150 at Ever New

Kate Middleton dress dupes under $400

InWear White Floral Embroidery Scarf-Collar Dress

model with afro wearing black dress white white print, InWear White Floral Embroidery Scarf-Collar Dress (Photo via Simons)
InWear White Floral Embroidery Scarf-Collar Dress (Photo via Simons)

$150 $239 at Simons

Ted Baker Abriee Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

asian model wearing black high heels and white and black floral short sleeve midi dress, Abriee Puff Sleeve Midi Dress (photo via Ted Baker)
Abriee Puff Sleeve Midi Dress (photo via Ted Baker)

$252 $420 at Ted Baker

Reformation Reeds Dress

model wearing black high heels and black and white floral Reeds Dress (Photo via Reformation)
Reeds Dress (Photo via Reformation)

$385 CAD/$278 USD at Reformation

