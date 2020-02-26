Kate Middleton Gets Sporty! Royal Joins Young Athletes in Track Events at London's Olympic Park

Kate Middleton is honoring the next generation of great athletes — and the parents and guardians who are helping their dreams come true.

The royal mom headed to Olympic Park’s London Stadium on Wednesday to join an event for SportsAid, of which she is patron, dedicated to celebrating the role that parents and guardians play in their children’s athletic success.

After her night out at the theater with husband Prince William, Kate showed off her sporty side during the visit, joining young sports stars in track and field activities. She also met the guardians of SportsAid athletes to hear about their challenges and the positive impact of the charity.

RELATED: Queen of Athletic Wear! See All of Kate Middleton’s Best Sporty Styles Through the Years

WPA-Rota/Press Association Images More

PA Images More

The Duchess is being given an in-depth introduction to track and field as she learns more about the starting blocks, including the differences for para athletes, with coach Coral Nourrice, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Danny Sidbury and Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker! pic.twitter.com/m4ALiA7qGI — SportsAid (@TeamSportsAid) February 26, 2020

Kate gave a speech at the event, saying: “It’s been fascinating to speak to so many of you here today and also to hear, just now, about some of the experiences you all have, as young athletes and as parents.”

“The crucial role that parents and caregivers play in our children’s lives cannot be underestimated,” she continued. “For all of you here, you go, and have gone, above and beyond the call of duty; you’ve committed your time and devotion to nurturing your children’s exceptional talents. And as a parent, I have a huge admiration for you and I know just how complex and time-consuming your role is.”

“You are simultaneously the transport and logistics managers, nutritionists, laundry service, psychologists, financiers, and crucially, the ones that provide love, support and encouragement when things are tough,” she added. “You may not always feel appreciated, or sometimes even noticed on the sidelines, in the car park or sitting high in the stands. But I am so proud that SportsAid recognises how key your role is and that they understand the challenges and worries you face.”

Kate Middleton | PA Images More

Story continues