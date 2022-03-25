We can't afford Kate Middleton's $667 dress — but these 13 dupes are just as good

Kate Middleton in her $667 CAD/$510 USD Self Portrait dress (Photos via Getty & Harrods)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We're nearing the end of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal Caribbean tour, and we have to say, Kate Middleton is saving her best looks for last.

Kicking off the second-last day of the tour at a primary school in Nassau, Bahamas, the 40-year-old Duchess wore a stunning mint green chiffon midi dress from Self Portrait as she greeted staff and students.

Self Portrait Chiffon Midi Dress (Photo via Harrods)

$510 USD/$667 CAD at Harrods

Kate paired the pearl-embellished dress with gold hoop earrings, a floral-printed face mask, and a pair of $750 USD/$925 CAD Jimmy Choo Romy pumps (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.).

The Duchess of Cambridge in a green Self Portrait dress during a tour stop in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently wrapping an eight-day tour of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June.

Earlier in the week, Kate was photographed wearing a pretty floral dress from Tory Burch during a stop in Hopkins, Belize, and her go-to pair of Superga sneakers whilst visiting an ancient Mayan archaeological site in Caracol, Belize.

Unsurprisingly, Kate's green Self Portrait dress doesn't come cheap. Ringing in at $639 CAD/$510 USD, the spring style may be relegated to those with a similar royal-like budget. However, that doesn't mean that you can't still shop the look (for less!)

From Anthropologie to Lulus, we scoured the internet (our favourite pastime) to find 13 near-identical spring dresses that give the Self Portrait frock a run for its money — while saving you money. To snag your own Kate Middleton-inspired dress for spring, shop our picks below.

Completely In Love Button-Front Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

$69 at Lulus

Anthropologie Somerset Linen Maxi Dress in Green (Photo via Anthropologie)

$170 at Anthropologie

& Other Stories Printed Puff Sleeve Midi in Green Plaid (Photo via & Other Stories)

$129 at & Other Stories

Story continues

XIRENA Camelia Dress (Photo via Shopbop)

$222 $369 at Shopbop

Float to Love Tie-Strap Midi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

$78 at Lulus

Reformation Lacey Dress in Juniper (Photo via Reformation)

$335 at Reformation

MINKPINK Oxley Dress (Photo via Revolve)

$199 at Revolve

Fourteenth Place Alicia Floral Print Satin Midi Dress (Photo via Nordstrom)

$124 at Nordstrom Canada

$98 at Nordstrom U.S.

Abercrombie & Fitch Puff Sleeve Poplin Midi Dress in Green Floral (Photo via Abercrombie & Fitch)

$99 at Abercrombie & Fitch

The Kooples Puff-Sleeve Satin Midi Dress in Green (Photo via The Bay)

$319 $425 at The Bay

Parker Shelley Floral Silk-Blend High-Low Dress (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

$138 $590 at Saks Off Fifth

WAYF Malibu Faux Wrap Midi Dress (Photo via Shopbop)

$124 at Shopbop

Abercrombie & Fitch Smocked Bodice Easy Maxi Dress (Photo via Abercrombie & Fitch)

$124 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.