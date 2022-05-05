18 Kate Middleton-inspired wedding guest dresses for summer, starting at $48
In the time since Kate Middleton made her official Buckingham Palace debut as Prince William's bride-to-be, the Duchess of Cambridge has cemented herself as one of the world's most stylish women.
As an ambassador of high street fashion and locally-grown British talent, the future queen consort is often likened to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana for her regal yet relatable style.
And while Kate's habit of re-wearing affordable basics has earned her praise from the public, that isn't to say the Duchess is lacking in glamour.
Whether visiting with dignitaries or attending the Royal Ascot, the 40-year-old Duchess always comes dressed to impress. Therefore, who better than Kate Middleton to inspire our summer wedding wardrobes?
For garden weddings, cocktail receptions and everything in between, scroll down to shop 18 wedding guest dresses inspired by some of Kate Middleton's most iconic looks for the upcoming wedding season.
When: June 18, 2019
Where: Royal Ascot, England
What Kate's wearing: Periwinkle blue dress by Elie Saab with sheer sleeves, pussy-bow collar, and sheer overlay.
The Dupes:
Eloquii Eyelet Easy Dress
Coach Printed Long Sleeve Dress
Adrianna Papell Tie Neck Short Sleeve Crepe Sheath Dress (Shop in Canada)
Adrianna Papell Tie Neck Short Sleeve Crepe Sheath Dress (Shop in U.S.)
When: Sept. 10, 2019
Where: Woking, England
What Kate's wearing: Emilia Wickstead blue and pink floral midi dress.
The Dupes:
Lulus With a Flourish Blue Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
WAYF Plaza Cut Out Maxi Dress
Reformation Carolena Dress
When: March 22, 2022
Where: Kingston, Jamaica
What Kate's wearing: Canary yellow Roksanda midi dress.
The Dupes:
Cross Front Flutter Sleeve Dress
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Linen Edition
Catherine Malandrino Flutter-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
When: March 21, 2022
Where: Cahal Pech, Belize
What Kate's wearing: Metallic pink gown by The Vampire’s Wife.
The Dupes:
Bardot Audrey One-Shoulder Cutout Satin Maxi Dress
Eloquii Satin Maxi Dress
Tiare Hawaii Pez Cantina Dress
When: Sept. 27, 2016
Where: Victoria, B.C., Canada
What Kate's wearing: Ankle-length red dress by Preen.
The Dupes:
Alexia Admor Olivia Draped One-Shoulder Sheath Dress
Reformation Allison Knit Dress
Lulus Reinette Rust Red Midi Dress
When: Nov. 16, 2010
Where: London, England
What Kate's wearing: Knee-length navy blue wrap dress by Issa.
The Dupes:
Eloquii Knot Front Pleated Skirt Dress
Lulus Glory of Love Navy Blue Shift Dress
Halogen Open Back Midi Dress (Shop in Canada)
Halogen Open Back Midi Dress (Shop in the U.S.)
