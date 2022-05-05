18 Kate Middleton-inspired wedding guest dresses for summer, starting at $48

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In the time since Kate Middleton made her official Buckingham Palace debut as Prince William's bride-to-be, the Duchess of Cambridge has cemented herself as one of the world's most stylish women.

As an ambassador of high street fashion and locally-grown British talent, the future queen consort is often likened to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana for her regal yet relatable style.

And while Kate's habit of re-wearing affordable basics has earned her praise from the public, that isn't to say the Duchess is lacking in glamour.

18 wedding guest dresses inspired by Kate Middleton's most iconic looks (Photos via Getty)

Whether visiting with dignitaries or attending the Royal Ascot, the 40-year-old Duchess always comes dressed to impress. Therefore, who better than Kate Middleton to inspire our summer wedding wardrobes?

For garden weddings, cocktail receptions and everything in between, scroll down to shop 18 wedding guest dresses inspired by some of Kate Middleton's most iconic looks for the upcoming wedding season.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a sheer blue Elie Saab dress to the Royal Ascot in June 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

When: June 18, 2019

Where: Royal Ascot, England

What Kate's wearing: Periwinkle blue dress by Elie Saab with sheer sleeves, pussy-bow collar, and sheer overlay.

The Dupes:

Eyelet Easy Dress (Photo via Eloquii)

$150 at Eloquii

Printed Long Sleeve Dress (Photo via Coach)

$448 $895 at Coach

Adrianna Papell Tie Neck Short Sleeve Crepe Sheath Dress (Photo via Nordstrom)

$228 CAD at Melanie Lyne

$139 USD at Nordstrom

The Duchess of Cambridge at the "Back to Nature" festival at RHS Garden Wisley on September 10, 2019 in Woking, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

When: Sept. 10, 2019

Where: Woking, England

What Kate's wearing: Emilia Wickstead blue and pink floral midi dress.

The Dupes:

With a Flourish Blue Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

$78 at Lulus

WAYF Plaza Cut Out Maxi Dress (Photo via Shopbop)

$190 at Shopbop

Carolena Dress in Pompadour (Photo via Reformation)

$335 at Reformation

Kate Middleton and Prince William in Kingston, Jamaica during their eight-day tour of Jamaica and The Bahamas (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

When: March 22, 2022

Where: Kingston, Jamaica

What Kate's wearing: Canary yellow Roksanda midi dress.

The Dupes:

Cross Front Flutter Sleeve Dress (Photo via Eloquii)

$100 at Eloquii

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Linen Edition in Yellow (Photo via Anthropologie)

$170 at Anthropologie

Catherine Malandrino Flutter-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

$60 $268 at Saks Off Fifth

Prince William and Kate Middleton arriving at an evening reception at the Mayan ruins in Cahal Pech in Belize on day three of their Royal Tour of the Caribbean. (Picture by Stephen Lock/i-Images/Getty Images)

When: March 21, 2022

Where: Cahal Pech, Belize

What Kate's wearing: Metallic pink gown by The Vampire’s Wife.

The Dupes:

Bardot ​Audrey One-Shoulder Cutout Satin Maxi Dress (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

$108 $188 at Saks Off Fifth

Satin Maxi Dress (Photo via Eloquii)

$150 at Eloquii

Tiare Hawaii Pez Cantina Dress (Photo via Revolve)

$153 at Revolve

Kate Middleton during her Royal Tour of Canada on September 27, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

When: Sept. 27, 2016

Where: Victoria, B.C., Canada

What Kate's wearing: Ankle-length red dress by Preen.

The Dupes:

Alexia Admor Olivia Draped One-Shoulder Sheath Dress (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

$95 $305 at Saks Off Fifth

Allison Knit Dress (Photo via Reformation)

$160 at Reformation

Reinette Rust Red Midi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

$72 at Lulus

The official engagement announcement of Kate Middleton and Prince William on November 16, 2010 in London, England.

When: Nov. 16, 2010

Where: London, England

What Kate's wearing: Knee-length navy blue wrap dress by Issa.

The Dupes:

Knot Front Pleated Skirt Dress (Photo via Eloquii)

$115 at Eloquii

Glory of Love Navy Blue Shift Dress (Photo via Lulus)

$48 at Lulus

Halogen Open Back Midi Dress (Photo via Nordstrom)

$109 at Nordstrom Canada

$99 at Nordstrom U.S.

