Kate Middleton is obsessed with these $178 Lululemon sneakers — but are they worth the price?

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Kate Middleton wore Lululemon's Chargefeel Low shoes while playing rugby on Wednesday. (Getty, Lululemon)

While we love ourselves some glam royal fashion, seeing Kate Middleton embrace her sporty side is always just as exciting to watch.

Quick Overview Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe $178 See at Lululemon

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe $198 See at Lululemon

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe in Chemise/Elixir/Light Ivory $178 See at Lululemon

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales did just that when she dropped by the Maidenhead Rugby Club and took part in rugby drills with the team.

Kate, who has been patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union since 2022, took time to speak with players about childhood memories, fatherhood, and the importance of the first five years of a child’s development as part of her ongoing Shaping Us campaign.

For the active occasion, Kate wore a pair of navy blue track pants, a blue T-shirt featuring a red rose, (England rugby's logo), and Lululemon's Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe in white.

Shop Lululemon shoes

Kate Middleton wore Lululemon's Chargefeel Low shoes while playing rugby on Wednesday. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Lululemon bills the Chargefeel Workout Shoe as being "the workout shoe for running, training and on the go." They're designed with dual-density cushioning for bounce, plus a lightweight and flexible upper that moves with your feet.

Unsurprisingly, the shoes have sold out quickly in Kate's pure white version, but you can still shop them in several other colours, including pink, ivory and grey, as well as a high-top version.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada's shopping editor has also had a chance to try out the royal-approved shoes in the past, so keep reading for the full breakdown.

First impressions

I got my hands on the Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe in white, and was immediately a fan of the monochromatic look. Upon first glance, Lululemon's new running shoes appeared pretty similar to other training shoes I've worn in the past, especially with their knit upper design.

When I slipped them on, the first thing I noticed about these shoes was the added bounce through the heels. Although I don't run, I did try they out for an early morning walk and the added pep in my step was a welcome change from my old running shoes that I typically wear.

I also put the shoes to the test with an at-home strength workout, which included plenty of squats, lifts and lower body work. During the strength workout I felt like I could have used some more stability in the soles, but that could be a me issue — I'm working on my balance for a reason, after all.

Trying out the Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe.

What others are saying

These shoes have become a hit among shoppers, racking up thousands of customer reviews — both the Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe has earned a 4.5-star average rating from over 1,200 reviews.

"Absolutely love these sneakers! They have just the right stability for HIIT and training workouts but also feel amazing on runs," one shopper wrote.

"I have wide feet and these fit better than the Blissfeels," added another.

Some shoppers found that these shoes run slightly large, but I got them in my usual size 8.5 and thought they were a perfect fit. If you have narrow feet, you may want to opt for a half-size down for the best possible fit.

So, are they worth the hype?

After wearing them through a few full workouts, I can say that I've enjoyed these Lululemon running shoes, but it's sort of like preaching to the choir. I've been a fan of their activewear for years, and to me the shoes have a similar vibe. They're comfortable, minimalist and they perform well throughout workouts.

Those who are already big Lululemon fans will probably also enjoy these training shoes, but are they anything revolutionary? I'd lean towards no. However, they do live up to their claims of being lightweight and comfortable, and at $178 CAD/$138 USD, they're on par, or just slightly more expensive than other brand name activewear shoes might be.

You can give the Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe a try and judge them for yourself, or opt for the Strongfeel Shoes, which are designed for training with a thicker, more supportive sole.

Shop more Lululemon Chargefeel colours below

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe in Polar Ice/Light Sage $178 See at Lululemon

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe in Meadowsweet Pink/Vapor/Pink Peony $178 See at Lululemon

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe in Vapor/Light Ivory/Seal Grey $178 See at Lululemon

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe in Highlight Yellow/Light Ivory/Contour $178 See at Lululemon

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe in Chemise/Elixir/Light Ivory $178 See at Lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.