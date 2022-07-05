Kate Middleton just wore her favourite $124 jeans while photographing Duchess Camilla

Kate Middleton wore her go-to $124 jeans while photographing the Duchess of Cornwall. Images via & Other Stories, Instagram.

The Duchess of Cambridge may be best known as being one of the most recognizable faces of the British Royal Family, but there's more to her than meets the eye.

In addition to being an avid athlete, the mother of three also has a keen eye for photography — a fact that's on full display thanks to a recent high-profile photo shoot.

For the July 13 issue of Country Life Magazine, the Duchess of Cornwall posed for photos in honour of her upcoming 75th birthday. And the photographer chosen to mark this special occasion? None other than the Duchess's daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.

While it isn't often that photographers are the subject of many portraits, royal watchers were treated to a behind-the-scenes photo of the Duchess of Cambridge at work during the photo shoot.

Country Life shared a glimpse of the 40-year-old royal in action, where she can be seen crouching in order to capture the perfect shot.

The Duchess of Cambridge is seen capturing photos of the Duchess of Cornwall ahead of her 75th birthday. Photo by Shona Williams, via Instagram/CountryLifeMagazine.

With her hair pulled back into a ponytail and wearing a casual outfit consisting of a pink blazer, white sneakers, and blue jeans, the Duchess was all business during the shoot.

The casual look appears to be composed of several of Kate's go-to styles, including a pink Chloe blazer, Veja sneakers, and her ever-popular & Other Stories Favourite Cut Jeans.

The Duchess was first spotted wearing the jeans while receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine back in May 2021, when she paired them with a ribbed H&M tee.

Given that they'd already received the seal of approval from the stylish royal herself, I had to put them to the test and see how they fare in real life.

I recently purchased a pair for myself and wore them around the house for a day of working from home, and here's what I thought.

The details

According to the & Other Stories site, "The Favourite Cut is everything you’re looking for in a pair of classic jeans." They're made from 99 per cent organic and recycled cotton, and have 1 per cent stretch for a comfortable fit.

The jeans have a high waist, a slim leg and come in two versions: standard (shop here) and cropped (shop here). The standard jeans come in women's sizes 24 to 32, and in 28 and 30 inch inseams.

While it's unclear exactly which version Kate Middleton was wearing in her infamous Instagram photo, the jeans have quickly become a hit among bloggers and shoppers alike.

First impressions

Since I'm just around 5'3" tall and had never tried denim from & Other Stories before, I opted for a pair of the Cropped Favourite Cut Jeans to be safe. They were also out of my usual jeans size at the time that I bought them, so I went for a size up — and boy am I glad that I did.

Unlike many other retailers, there are no reviews on the & Other Stories site to help guide your purchase. If there were a spot for me to leave a note for future shoppers, it's that these jeans definitely run small. It's a happy accident that I ended up with the right size on the first try, but had I purchased my usual size 26, I likely would have had to return them for a larger size.

I tried the Cropped Favourite Cut Jeans from & Other Stories.

Despite the hint of stretch, I found that these jeans do still have a pretty rigid feel. Depending on your preference that may be a draw, but I usually prefer denim that's a little bit softer.

While I was a big fan of the length that hit perfectly at my ankle bone, I found that these jeans were more fitted than I was expecting, especially through the hips and thigh area. That said, I think they'd be a great choice for someone who is looking to ease out of their skinny jeans towards a wider leg cut, which may be why they're a hit with Kate Middleton — the duchess is often spotted rocking her go-to skinnies.

Final thoughts

All in all, the Favourite Cut Jeans may have fallen a bit short of my expectations but they are still pretty good jeans. I love that they're made using recycled and organic cotton, making them a more sustainable choice than other jeans out there.

They're also pretty comfortable once you get used to the traditional denim material, and I have a feeling that they are the kind of jeans that just get better with wear. While they may not have become my new favourites just yet, you can shop them in more colours below to judge them for yourself.

