Kate Moss is the picture of a doting mum for glamorous outing with lookalike daughter Lila

Lila Moss and Kate Moss attend the 2023 Met Gala (Getty)

Kate Moss stepped out for a glamorous outing with her daughter Lila and the pair were the sweetest mother-daughter duo. Nineties supermodel Kate, 50, stepped out for the Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Ecole Militaire in France's capital on Friday.

The model was seen smiling at her 21-year-old daughter as they sat front row at the glamorous event. Kate looked stylish wearing a pair of skin-tight black pants with a powder blue knit vest that was adorned with blue beads scattered all over and concentrated on the high neckline.

Kate looked lovingly at Lila (Getty)

She teamed the pants that looked like leggings with a pair of over-the-knee black leather boots with a stiletto heel and a black crossbody bag which she slung over her shoulder. Her hair was worn in loose waves for her classic undone look and her makeup was similarly pared back with just a smudging of brown pencil around the eye.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss attended the Dior Homme show front row (Getty)

Lila and Kate Moss enjoyed a glamorous outing (Getty)

Kate added eclectic jewellery in the form of bejeweled hoop drop earrings, a gold bangle, and a pearl bracelet with a statement green gemstone. As she arrived at the event, the 90s icon was seen wearing a black vinyl button-down leather jacket with a collar which would have gone down a treat 30 years ago and is so stylish now.

Kate Moss wowed in a blue embellished vest (Getty)

Lila, who has followed in her mother's modeling footsteps, also looked chic. She was seen in a grey marl cropped jacket with a sharp collar which she wore buttoned up with a pair of black velour flares and pointed-toe boots.

Kate added a leather jacket for a 90s touch (Getty)

Lila mirrored her mother's pared-back aesthetic, wearing a no-makeup-makeup look with just a brown eyeshadow flick on her eyes and her hair left natural. For jewellery, Lila added a fine gold chain necklace and a diamanté-adorned pink ring.

Kate celebrated her 50th birthday in style (Getty)

Kate caught our eye earlier this week when she stepped out for an evening at the Ritz Hotel in Paris to celebrate her 50th birthday. The supermodel looked so glamorous in a sheer floral lace gown in black over a black bodysuit. She added an unusual piece of outerwear in the form of a trailing black velvet cape, which she held over her shoulders, that had tassels at the end and a gold shiny lining.

Lila wore a black ensemble to her mother's birthday party (Getty)

She stacked diamanté-encrusted bracelets on one wrist over her lacy sleeve and as always, wore her hair in a natural style with minimal makeup that featured a simple wash of sparkle over the eyelids.

Kate Moss attended The Fashion Awards 2023 (Getty)

Lila was seen entering the hotel for her mother's special evening in black. A bronzed Lila wore a midi dress with lace around the top under a longline black coat and added a pair of coordinating black platform heels for a classically elegant look.

Lila Moss bares a striking resemblance to her mum Kate (Getty)

Kate wore an all-black look when she stepped onto the red carpet for The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at The Royal Albert Hall last November. She opted for a floor-length black gown with a plunging V-neckline, a thigh split, and dramatic chiffon batwing sleeves. She stunned in a sultry black eyeliner look whilst posing next to fellow model Jourdan Dunn and beauty industry legend Charlotte Tilbury.

Kate Moss is the OG slip icon (Getty)

Lila was in attendance too. She wore a super sheer gladiator-inspired metallic dress by Nensi Dojaka with black underwear, much akin to the iconic sheer dress Kate wore in the 90s. The young model added coordinating peep-toe heels and pulled her hair up with strands out to frame her face.