Kate Spade handbags for 75% off, plus 9 more incredible sales today

I'm a shopping editor who spends the majority of my day browsing the web for the best deals. I track prices to make sure what's on sale is actually on sale, and endlessly scroll through retailers' clearance sections to find bestsellers marked down. Lucky for you, I've compiled a list of the 10 best sales to shop today on fashion, home goods, tech and more.
Kate Spade Madison Mini Camera Bag$70$279Save $209
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum$36$72Save $36
Project Cloud Genuine Suede Ankle Boots$40$100Save $60 with Prime
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds$100$129Save $29
Ring Battery Doorbell (2024 Release)$60$100Save $40
Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert, Queen$25$47Save $22 with Prime
Active Washing Machine Cleaner and Descaler, 24-Pack$16$25Save $9 with Prime
Sunzel Flare Leggings with Tummy Control$18$29Save $11
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser$46$100Save $54 with Prime
Lego Roses$13$15Save $2
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2$36$80Save $44 with code | Amazon Lightning Deal
First up, this pretty Kate Spade crossbody bag is up to 75% off in four colors, bringing it down to just $70. Gift it to someone this Valentine's Day or get one for yourself to wear on your next date night. I also can't believe I found this sneaky deal at Amazon on Grande Cosmetics Lash-Enhancing Serum — add two to your cart, one will be free! I'm also pretty pumped to find Apple AirPods 4 (which just launched in fall 2024) down to just $100, top-selling shearling boots for 60% off and Ring Doorbell's latest battery-operated model for 40% off.
Keep scrolling to check out the full list of deals! (You're welcome.)
This crossbody has some structure to it and a thick strap that makes it feel a bit sporty. The mini size is 7.5 inches wide and 5 inches high, making it ideal for carrying your essentials. Take this one on your next vacation for some streamlined sightseeing.
"A great little bag for going out and shopping," said one shopper. "I love that the handle is fabric and not leather — always brilliant being adjustable. The solid shape of the bag is great too and the color is amazing. Very happy with my purchase."
Note: This price is for the deep red and lavender bags; black and bright red are $89.
Want longer lashes? This top-selling serum is up for grabs with a buy-one-get-one deal. Add two of these babies to your cart, and the second one is totally free.
It's made with a combination of vitamins, peptides and amino acids in a botanical extract blend specially made to extend eyelashes, add volume and boost their strength. The brand touts longer, thicker-looking lashes in just six weeks, with full improvement after three months of consistent application. (Consistency is key!) According to many users, including Brooke Shields, it works just as well for eyebrows too.
One shopper said: "This product works and I've even begun to use it in patchy spots on my brows and they are beginning to fill in!"
These suede boots look a lot like a pair from a certain name brand, but they're on sale for less than half the price. Inside, they're lined with shearling, so they're warm, cozy and should last you a long time. They come in this classic chestnut brown as well as black, brown, gray, olive and taupe.
"I love these boots," said one happy customer. "Very comfortable, excellent price, well made, color is as expected. When I received them, I ordered more. True to size."
These AirPods came out in September 2024, and while they look like the original AirPods, they have a few more functions. First of all, they offer personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, so your tunes sound great no matter how you move. They also offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case. And, of course, they have thousands of five-star ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality and convenient cord-free design that makes them easy to use and connect to any of your other Apple devices.
"I had no idea how much Apple had improved the sound quality on the AirPods. I had my old ones for about four years and decided to upgrade and I'm so happy I did," explained one buyer. "I feel like I just received a brand new set of ears. Absolutely stunning sound and technology. Well worth the price and so easy to set up!"
Score Ring's latest battery doorbell for 40% off to keep an eye on your home, incoming deliveries and more. The newer model offers 66% more vertical coverage, meaning you can see more in your video, starting at the ground level. This one also has a built-in rechargeable battery and you can connect it to your Alexa device to get notifications, see videos live and more.
"I'm impressed with the improvements," explained one user. "The head-to-toe video resolution is excellent, providing a clear view of visitors. The live view feature works seamlessly, and the two-way talk is quick and clear, making communication easy. I also appreciate the motion detection and alerts, which are very reliable and help me stay informed."
This comforter has tens of thousands of five-star ratings to back it up. It's designed to be an all-season blanket and has a soft poly microfiber shell with down alternative filling. It smartly features a box-stitch construction, which helps keep the filling evenly distributed and gives you that cloud-like feeling all around. Because this comforter comes with loops attached to its sides, you can use it as a duvet insert. And to make things really convenient, it's machine-washable and dryer-friendly.
"Best sleep in a long time," wrote one impressed buyer. "Not too thick, not too light. Didn't wake up feeling too hot either. I slept so well, I slept through my alarm and ended up late for my class. ... Kept the fluffiness after the first wash too, like a cloud! 10/10 would be late for class again."
Check out our full Bedsure Comforter review for more.
Yes, you should be cleaning your washing machine. Over time, detergent and dirt can leave a residue inside, but toss one of these tablets in and your machine will look and smell as good as new.
"I am amazed by the washer cleaner and I'm telling anyone and everyone who will listen," said one shopper. "[My] stackable washer drum (front loading) has had a 2-3-inch sticker stuck to the drum since I bought this house. I see it every time I do laundry and it drives me nuts. That, plus the rubber gasket is always gross, and yes I do let it air dry every time I use it. I bought this washer cleaner and the sticker is gone after one tablet usage. I have used that washer probably three to four times a week for over four years and could not get that sticker off. I use one washer tab and it's completely gone! Plus, the gasket grime stuff is gone now too! These tablets are the real deal."
If you're on the hunt for leggings, give these a shot. Shoppers report that they're ultra-soft, fit well in all the right places and offer a bit of tummy control. The flared silhouette flatters all figures. Better yet, they're on sale for as low as $18.
"The absolute best leggings I have ever worn!" said a shopper. "I can't praise them enough, I have a black seamless pair (I plan to buy more very soon) and I adore them. They fit beautifully, are very soft and have the perfect amount of stretch."
If you've never experienced the schmutz-eliminating, mouth-rejuvenating effects of a water flosser, boy, are you missing out. Not only is this one a cinch to use (simply fill the reservoir with warm water and you're ready to go), but it "removes up to 99.9% of plaque and is up to 50% more effective than dental floss for improving gum health," according to the folks at Waterpik. It has four flossing tips and three water-pressure settings, so you can find the best for you.
One pleased customer said it "cleans teeth as well as a dental hygienist!" They went on to share: "I've always been careful about flossing but my gums still got inflamed occasionally from food the floss didn't reach. That has not happened once since I started using the Waterpik. Worth every dime!"
If you're thinking ahead to Valentine's Day, gift your sweetie these flowers that will last forever. You can put them together and give them the finished bouquet, or gift them the box if they love a challenge with a beautiful result. FYI, this kit makes two roses.
"This rose Lego set is so cute, and the price was wonderful! It was a fun build, and the finished product looks amazing. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a unique and affordable Lego set," said a fan.
More than 169,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bestselling pillows a five-star rating. Why? They're extra fluffy and feel like real down, like the ones you'd find at a high-end hotel. However, they're also affordable — especially when they go on sale.
"My friend bought this for her guest room when my husband and I spent the night, and we were amazed at how comfortable the pillows were," said a shopper. "It was one of my best nights of sleep in a while! So I had to buy them for our house, and I'm glad I did. They are full-looking and feeling, but not so full that it's uncomfortable to sleep on."
More of the best sales to shop today:
Abercrombie & Fitch: Take 30% off all jeans and 20% off select full-priced styles.
Banana Republic: Get up to 40% off sale styles.
Bloomingdale's: Get up to 80% off sale and clearance styles for a limited time.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on sale styles.
Cozy Earth: Get up to 25% off during the Valentine's Day Sale.
Dick's Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off shoes, clothing, gear and more.
Everlane: Get up to 75% off sale styles.
J.Crew: Take an additional 50% off select sale items with code SHOPSALE.
Kendra Scott: Get 20% off heart styles.
Kiehl's: Take 25% off sitewide.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% off everything.
Madewell: Get up to 70% off clearance items, including sweaters, boots and jackets.
Nordstrom: Shop thousands of items for up to 60% off — boots, coats, leggings and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to 80% off select coats from Vince Camuto, Kenneth Cole New York, Lucky Brand and more.
Ugg: Get up to 50% off new markdowns.
Walmart: Shop rollbacks and flash deals of up to 80% off.
