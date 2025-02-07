Kate Spade handbags for 75% off, plus 9 more incredible sales today

You can also save on Apple AirPods, a Brooke Shields-approved lash-enhancing serum, cozy shearling boots and more.

I'm a shopping editor who spends the majority of my day browsing the web for the best deals. I track prices to make sure what's on sale is actually on sale, and endlessly scroll through retailers' clearance sections to find bestsellers marked down. Lucky for you, I've compiled a list of the 10 best sales to shop today on fashion, home goods, tech and more.

First up, this pretty Kate Spade crossbody bag is up to 75% off in four colors, bringing it down to just $70. Gift it to someone this Valentine's Day or get one for yourself to wear on your next date night. I also can't believe I found this sneaky deal at Amazon on Grande Cosmetics Lash-Enhancing Serum — add two to your cart, one will be free! I'm also pretty pumped to find Apple AirPods 4 (which just launched in fall 2024) down to just $100, top-selling shearling boots for 60% off and Ring Doorbell's latest battery-operated model for 40% off.

Kate Spade Outlet Kate Spade Madison Mini Camera Bag $70 $279 Save $209 This crossbody has some structure to it and a thick strap that makes it feel a bit sporty. The mini size is 7.5 inches wide and 5 inches high, making it ideal for carrying your essentials. Take this one on your next vacation for some streamlined sightseeing. "A great little bag for going out and shopping," said one shopper. "I love that the handle is fabric and not leather — always brilliant being adjustable. The solid shape of the bag is great too and the color is amazing. Very happy with my purchase." Note: This price is for the deep red and lavender bags; black and bright red are $89. $70 at Kate Spade Outlet

Amazon Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $36 $72 Save $36 Want longer lashes? This top-selling serum is up for grabs with a buy-one-get-one deal. Add two of these babies to your cart, and the second one is totally free. It's made with a combination of vitamins, peptides and amino acids in a botanical extract blend specially made to extend eyelashes, add volume and boost their strength. The brand touts longer, thicker-looking lashes in just six weeks, with full improvement after three months of consistent application. (Consistency is key!) According to many users, including Brooke Shields, it works just as well for eyebrows too. One shopper said: "This product works and I've even begun to use it in patchy spots on my brows and they are beginning to fill in!" $36 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds $100 $129 Save $29 These AirPods came out in September 2024, and while they look like the original AirPods, they have a few more functions. First of all, they offer personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, so your tunes sound great no matter how you move. They also offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case. And, of course, they have thousands of five-star ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality and convenient cord-free design that makes them easy to use and connect to any of your other Apple devices. "I had no idea how much Apple had improved the sound quality on the AirPods. I had my old ones for about four years and decided to upgrade and I'm so happy I did," explained one buyer. "I feel like I just received a brand new set of ears. Absolutely stunning sound and technology. Well worth the price and so easy to set up!" $100 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $129 at Adorama$200 at HSN

Amazon Ring Battery Doorbell (2024 Release) $60 $100 Save $40 Score Ring's latest battery doorbell for 40% off to keep an eye on your home, incoming deliveries and more. The newer model offers 66% more vertical coverage, meaning you can see more in your video, starting at the ground level. This one also has a built-in rechargeable battery and you can connect it to your Alexa device to get notifications, see videos live and more. "I'm impressed with the improvements," explained one user. "The head-to-toe video resolution is excellent, providing a clear view of visitors. The live view feature works seamlessly, and the two-way talk is quick and clear, making communication easy. I also appreciate the motion detection and alerts, which are very reliable and help me stay informed." $60 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $100 at Target$99 at Staples

Amazon Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert, Queen $25 $47 Save $22 with Prime This comforter has tens of thousands of five-star ratings to back it up. It's designed to be an all-season blanket and has a soft poly microfiber shell with down alternative filling. It smartly features a box-stitch construction, which helps keep the filling evenly distributed and gives you that cloud-like feeling all around. Because this comforter comes with loops attached to its sides, you can use it as a duvet insert. And to make things really convenient, it's machine-washable and dryer-friendly. "Best sleep in a long time," wrote one impressed buyer. "Not too thick, not too light. Didn't wake up feeling too hot either. I slept so well, I slept through my alarm and ended up late for my class. ... Kept the fluffiness after the first wash too, like a cloud! 10/10 would be late for class again." Check out our full Bedsure Comforter review for more. Save $22 with Prime $25 at Amazon

Amazon Active Washing Machine Cleaner and Descaler, 24-Pack $16 $25 Save $9 with Prime Yes, you should be cleaning your washing machine. Over time, detergent and dirt can leave a residue inside, but toss one of these tablets in and your machine will look and smell as good as new. "I am amazed by the washer cleaner and I'm telling anyone and everyone who will listen," said one shopper. "[My] stackable washer drum (front loading) has had a 2-3-inch sticker stuck to the drum since I bought this house. I see it every time I do laundry and it drives me nuts. That, plus the rubber gasket is always gross, and yes I do let it air dry every time I use it. I bought this washer cleaner and the sticker is gone after one tablet usage. I have used that washer probably three to four times a week for over four years and could not get that sticker off. I use one washer tab and it's completely gone! Plus, the gasket grime stuff is gone now too! These tablets are the real deal." Save $9 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Amazon Sunzel Flare Leggings with Tummy Control $18 $29 Save $11 If you're on the hunt for leggings, give these a shot. Shoppers report that they're ultra-soft, fit well in all the right places and offer a bit of tummy control. The flared silhouette flatters all figures. Better yet, they're on sale for as low as $18. "The absolute best leggings I have ever worn!" said a shopper. "I can't praise them enough, I have a black seamless pair (I plan to buy more very soon) and I adore them. They fit beautifully, are very soft and have the perfect amount of stretch." $18 at Amazon

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $36 $80 Save $44 with code | Amazon Lightning Deal More than 169,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bestselling pillows a five-star rating. Why? They're extra fluffy and feel like real down, like the ones you'd find at a high-end hotel. However, they're also affordable — especially when they go on sale. "My friend bought this for her guest room when my husband and I spent the night, and we were amazed at how comfortable the pillows were," said a shopper. "It was one of my best nights of sleep in a while! So I had to buy them for our house, and I'm glad I did. They are full-looking and feeling, but not so full that it's uncomfortable to sleep on." Save $44 with code | Amazon Lightning Deal Copied! 20MPCX24 $36 at Amazon

