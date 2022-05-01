Kate Spade's secret Mother's Day sale: 11 best gift ideas for mom, starting at $44
For those who are fans of feminine and whimsical styles, Kate Spade is a retailer that delivers both. We love their assortment of clothing, handbags and accessories any time of year, but they're especially perfect if you're looking for a Mother's Day gift.
You can choose from gift ideas like personalized jewelry or everyday handbags, as well as occasion-worthy dresses or cute home goods. And right now, shoppers can score 25 per cent off of a huge selection of giftable Kate Spade items thanks to their hidden Mother's Day Sale.
Until May 8, just use the code MOTHERSDAY at checkout to apply the discount to your order and save big. Since there's just a few more days until Mother's Day, check out our top picks for gift ideas that she'll love.
Sam Floral Medley Wicker Medium Satchel
This classic wicker satchel is ready for any springtime adventure from picnics to the park to strolling on the beach.
Love You, Mom Best Mom Slider Bracelet
Show you mom just how much she means to you with this sweet slider bracelet that reads "Best Mom" and features sparkling cubic zirconia stones.
All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
Busy moms on the go will surely appreciate this roomy tote bag that features long drop handles for convenient shoulder wear.
Flyaway Flip Flops
For upcoming vacations or just lounging around at home, this fun pair of printed flip flops brightens up just about any outfit.
Essential Medium Backpack
She can go hands-free while still looking polished and sophisticated with this roomy leather backpack.
Spencer Cardholder
Made from luxe Saffiano leather, this mini card holder resists against drops and scratches so it'll keep its sleek look.
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
For proof that even costume jewelry can deliver major sparkle, look to this pair of shimmering princess-cut earrings.
Knott Medium Saddle Bag
Available in black, cream, and pink, this versatile crossbody bag is sure to become an everyday staple piece.
Keswick Sneakers
These sneakers combine a sporty meets feminine appeal thanks to their mix of bold stripes and floral accents.
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
All things '90s are back in style again, like this nylon shoulder bag that was first designed by Kate Spade back in 1993.
Spencer Floral Medley Double Zip Dome Crossbody
Bright florals add a playful touch to this crossbody bag with a delicate chain strap.
