Kate Spade's secret Mother's Day sale: 11 best gift ideas for mom, starting at $44

For those who are fans of feminine and whimsical styles, Kate Spade is a retailer that delivers both. We love their assortment of clothing, handbags and accessories any time of year, but they're especially perfect if you're looking for a Mother's Day gift.

You can choose from gift ideas like personalized jewelry or everyday handbags, as well as occasion-worthy dresses or cute home goods. And right now, shoppers can score 25 per cent off of a huge selection of giftable Kate Spade items thanks to their hidden Mother's Day Sale.

Until May 8, just use the code MOTHERSDAY at checkout to apply the discount to your order and save big. Since there's just a few more days until Mother's Day, check out our top picks for gift ideas that she'll love.

Sam Floral Medley Wicker Medium Satchel. Image via Kate Spade.

This classic wicker satchel is ready for any springtime adventure from picnics to the park to strolling on the beach.

$298 $398 at Kate Spade

Love You, Mom Best Mom Slider Bracelet. Image via Kate Spade.

Show you mom just how much she means to you with this sweet slider bracelet that reads "Best Mom" and features sparkling cubic zirconia stones.

$44 $58 at Kate Spade

All Day Large Zip-Top Tote. Image via Kate Spade.

Busy moms on the go will surely appreciate this roomy tote bag that features long drop handles for convenient shoulder wear.

$246 $328 at Kate Spade

Flyaway Flip Flops. Image via Kate Spade.

For upcoming vacations or just lounging around at home, this fun pair of printed flip flops brightens up just about any outfit.

$44 $58 at Kate Spade

Essential Medium Backpack. Image via Kate Spade.

She can go hands-free while still looking polished and sophisticated with this roomy leather backpack.

$246 $328 at Kate Spade

Spencer Cardholder. Image via Kate Spade.

Made from luxe Saffiano leather, this mini card holder resists against drops and scratches so it'll keep its sleek look.

$44 $58 at Kate Spade

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs. Image via Kate Spade.

For proof that even costume jewelry can deliver major sparkle, look to this pair of shimmering princess-cut earrings.

$36 $48 at Kate Spade

Knott Medium Saddle Bag. Image via Kate Spade.

Available in black, cream, and pink, this versatile crossbody bag is sure to become an everyday staple piece.

$208 $278 at Kate Spade

Keswick Sneakers. Image via Kate Spade.

These sneakers combine a sporty meets feminine appeal thanks to their mix of bold stripes and floral accents.

$104 $138 at Kate Spade

The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag. Image via Kate Spade.

All things '90s are back in style again, like this nylon shoulder bag that was first designed by Kate Spade back in 1993.

$134 $178 at Kate Spade

Spencer Floral Medley Double Zip Dome Crossbody. Image via Kate Spade.

Bright florals add a playful touch to this crossbody bag with a delicate chain strap.

$148 $198 at Kate Spade

