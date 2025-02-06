We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Kate Spade Outlet has classic bags for your Valentine, and they're up to 80% off
Whether you're eyeing a roomy new tote or a practical crossbody, we're sweet on these 10 styles, all $140 or less.
Need a new handbag for date nights? Want to gift someone a new wallet for Valentine's Day? We're always looking for an excuse to buy a new bag. Right now, Kate Spade Outlet has hundreds of styles at up to 80% off, from simple black totes to pink shoulder bags.
Staci Large Tote Set$129$499Save $370
Kenzie Mini Crossbody$60$279Save $219
Madison Mini Camera Bag$70$279Save $209
Kenzie Boxed Small Cardholder$28$99Save $71
Madison Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel$129$429Save $300
Lena Bucket Bag$139$399Save $260
Kayla Crescent Shoulder Bag$102$379Save $277
Ellie Small Faux Fur Tote$108$399Save $291
Sadie Large North South Crossbody$69$299Save $230
Madison Medium Faux Pearl Convertible Crossbody$82$329Save $247
Here are the highlights: You can nab the brand's popular Madison Medium Satchel for just $129, down from $429. It's a great black handbag that goes with everything, and you'll use it for years to come. But if you want to save on something a little more whimsical and fun, we recommend the Kayla Crescent Shoulder Bag in pink, just $102 down from $379, or the Ellie Faux Fur Small Tote, $108 down from $399.
One important note: Some of these bags are final sale. That means no returns! (But it's Kate Spade ... of course you're going to love it.) Also, if you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, make sure you order by Feb. 6 at 11:59 pm EST to get it in time with ground shipping. If you're a last-minute shopper, you have until Feb. 11 to order with next-day shipping.
Now for the fun part: All of our favorite bags, on sale for $140 or less! Keep scrolling if you're looking for a little shopping inspo.
You can always use a good tote! The one has a zipper closure at the top with a front pocket, and it's big enough to hold a 12-inch laptop. It comes with a matching zipper pouch that you can use as a wristlet too. Get it in lavender, blue or white.
This mini crossbody packs a lot of style into a small package! It features a durable Saffiano PVC material that's great for a gal on the go. But, while you can wear it to run errands, you can totally dress this bag up and wear it out to dinner or a party.
This crossbody has some structure to it and a thick strap that makes it feel a bit sporty. The mini size is 7.5 inches wide and 5 inches high, making it ideal for carrying your essentials. Take this one on your next vacation for some streamlined sightseeing.
Note: It's $70 in this lovely burgundy and lavender, but a bit pricier ($89) in black and bright red.
This mini card case wallet is a steal at just $28! It comes in seven colors, from metallic and patent to glittery shades. It has two card slots on either side and a larger pocket in the middle for storing a little cash. Plus, its small size makes it easy to carry in any size handbag.
Psst! For $7 more, the brand also sells this Valentine's Day-appropriate wallet with hearts all over it.
Can you get any more classic than this? Chic and streamlined, the bag makes the most of its space — there's even a sneaky front slip pocket, and it comes with a removable crossbody strap.
This luxe bucket bag comes in a pretty pebbled leather that's truly timeless. But it doesn't just look nice — it's super functional. It has two straps, so you can wear it on your shoulder or switch to the crossbody option for a more casual look. Two pockets inside and two pockets outside make for a satchel that's easy to keep organized. A magnetic snap closure keeps everything secure.
Score this shoulder bag in a sassy pink that goes with everything. Of course, if pink isn't your thing, it also comes in black, brown, white and gray. The size is just big enough that you can swing it over your shoulder, but not too big that you lose your stuff in it.
This faux fur tote is a fabulous winter accessory. Pair it with your favorite booties and pea coat, and get ready to take on the town in ski-chalet style. It also comes in black and light purple.
If you're looking for a do-it-all black leather crossbody you can sling around your torso to run errands, grab dinner at your favorite restaurant or take to a work meeting, this is it. The minimalist style won't draw too much attention, but its timeless design will have you reaching for it all the time.
Lean into your feminine side with this bag adorned with a faux pearl shoulder strap, available in navy or dark pink. Of course, if you're a lady on the go, it also comes with a crossbody strap for hands-free ease.