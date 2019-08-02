Kate and William team up with celebrities to go head-to-head in sailing regatta

William and Kate launched the King's Cup Regatta trophy at the Cutty Sark, London in May. [Photo: PA]

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will team up with celebrities, as they go head-to-head during The King’s Cup sailing regatta in Cowes on Friday 9 August.

The inaugural event will raise awareness and funds for eight of William and Kate’s patronages.

The eight boat race will see the couple compete against one another, alongside six celebrity charity ambassadors.

William, 37, will take part on behalf of Child Bereavement; England footballer Fara Williams will represent Centrepoint; historian and presenter Dan Snow will compete on behalf of London’s Air Ambulance Charity; and adventurer Bear Grylls will represent Tusk.

Adventurer Bear Grylls. [Photo: PA] More

Kate, 37, will compete on behalf of The Royal Foundation and will be joined by comedian John Bishop for Action on Addiction, BBC Radio One presenter Katie Thistleton for Place2Be, and Olympic champion rower Helen Glover for the Anna Freud Centre.

The winning team will be awarded The King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

Comedian John Bishop. [Photo: PA] More

Kate and William launched the regatta at the Cutty Sark in Greenwich in May, where they were joined by young people and children from their charities.

The couple are notoriously competitive with each other and over the years they’ve gone head-to-head in a number of sports, including football, canoeing, rowing, running, sailing and even ping pong.

Kate and William play football at Windsor Park stadium in Northern Ireland in February. [Photo: Getty] More

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were last seen together in public at Wimbledon for the men’s final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The couple reportedly spent two weeks staying in a £27,000-a-week villa on the private Caribbean island Mustique, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.