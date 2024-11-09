Kate Winslet, 49, uses this anti-aging cream and it's on sale for $22 at Amazon

Kate Winslet, the star of The Regime and Mare of Easttown, is getting ready to open London's first women-focused film festival with her passion project this month. That's almost exactly 27 years after we met the Oscar winner aboard the Titanic, and she hasn't changed a bit. That is thanks, in part, to the L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Moisturizer. Right now, you can grab yourself a jar on sale for just $22 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Having radiant skin shouldn't break the bank, but good anti-aging moisturizers can cost over $40. Not so with this hydrating hero — and at just $22, this is the lowest price we've seen for it in months.

Why do I need this? 🧐

The L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Moisturizer is made for mature skin and works to promote cell turnover to reveal younger, smoother and more supple skin. It uses anti-oxidants like vitamin E to protect your skin against environmental stressors that can speed up the aging process. Winslet likes it for a number of reasons.

"It’s hydrating but it isn’t sticky, so makeup goes on top of it really well," she told The Cut. "Sometimes if a moisturizer is too greasy, then makeup can slide around all day and I don’t have time for that because I don’t have time to reapply."

This cream is also infused with sunscreen — another little something Kate incorporates into her daily beauty routine.

"I always wear some protection factor, because as I get older, I get a few little sunspots and things, which I don’t really want to have," she said.

Kate Winslet has that timeless beauty we all adore. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,100 shoppers have given this elixir a five-star rating — and more than 2,000 jars have been sold on Amazon in the last month.

Pros 👍

"It makes my skin look dewy and I am 74 years old," shared one five-star fan. "I have tried many other brands but some made my skin peel, and some made it feel more dry. This one works for me."

"My 61 y.o., maturing, olive complexion loves this cream," another rave reviewer wrote. "My skin has never felt more lush and supple."

"I have been using this for years and love it," a beauty enthusiast gushed. "My skin looks and feels so smooth. I love the sheen it gives where I don’t feel the need to put on makeup. My daughter gave me the best compliment saying I don’t need wrinkle cream."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say you might want to try something else if you have sensitive eyes.

"Nice moisturizer," shared one shopper, "but it burned my eyes so I would be careful when applying. I like that my skin did feel supple after a couple applications."

Another shopper wrote: "I like how it made my skin feel, but the fragrance made my eyes burn and water."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

