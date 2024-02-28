How Kate Winslet mastered the long bob in her 40s

Kate Winslet's long bob gives a lived-in yet put together look - Charly Triballeau/Getty Images

On Monday night Kate Winslet stepped out at the New York premiere of her latest HBO series, The Regime. Dressed in a white satin blazer and black wide-leg trousers, the 48-year-old British actress also mastered one of the most popular haircuts for spring: the “lob”, or long bob.

The lob is a relaxed style that looks impactful without needing a lot of daily maintenance. “Kate’s hair is in very good condition at the moment, so keeping it at a long bob length makes it look even thicker and healthier,” says leading colourist Nicola Clarke, who cuts and colours Winslet’s hair.

The shape of the bob is important, too, according to Clarke, who “shatters” the ends of Winslet’s style. This means there are no visible hard lines, and layers are cut at different lengths and from different angles. “Shattering the ends around the perimeter of Kate’s hair gives a lived-in, beachy look that works really well with waves,” says Clarke. “This feathery cut looks cool and sexy. In contrast, a solid shape without feathering can look a bit mumsy with a long bob length.”

It’s a low-maintenance style, too, which suits Winslet’s outdoorsy lifestyle by the Sussex coast. “Kate likes the fact that her hair styling doesn’t take a lot of commitment, especially when she is in between roles. It’s all about maintaining the condition of the hair, and the beauty of a long bob is that it still looks great as you grow it out,” explains Clarke.

'Shattering' the ends of Kate's hair gives a lived-in, beachy look, says Clarke - Jamie McCarthy/Getty

When it comes to styling, Clarke will simply tong Kate’s hair with a hair wand, although the actress is “great at grabbing the hair tong from me and knowing where the wave should sit,” she laughs. One of the hairdresser’s favourite products for styling long bobs is the Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist by Sam McKnight, which Clarke used on the actress at her recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show. So impressed was Winslet with the product that she told Clarke it was “one of the best products ever invented”, and Clarke sent her home with a mini can of it.

Winslet isn’t the only star hitting the red carpet with a classic long bob. Jennifer Aniston, 55, debuted a lob at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night, a few inches shorter than the modern version of her “Rachel” hairstyle which she debuted in January, while Celine Dion, also 55, appeared with a freshly chopped bob at the Grammys last month.

Jennifer Aniston freshened up 'The Rachel' with her latest cut - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Celine Dion debuted a freshly chopped bob at the Grammys - Monica Schipper/Getty Images

What sets this of-the-moment hairstyle apart from just another haircut trend is that it suits women of all ages, and is perfect if you don’t have the patience for a style that needs to be maintained every six weeks.

Of course, Winslet’s buttery blonde hair colour enhances the overall beachy, relaxed quality of this long bob hairstyle. Clarke, who also sees Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, suggests that if you do opt for a lob haircut, keep some lighter sprinkles of face-framing highlights in place to make the hair look more sunkissed. Simple and effective – even if you’re on a blustery cold walk on the Sussex coast.

The best products to style your long bob

Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist by Sam McKnight

Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist by Sam McKnight£12, Cult Beauty

£12, Cult Beauty

This product adds instant texture to fine hair, without weighing it down. Simply spray through your mid-lengths and ends and go.

Elvive Glycolic Gloss 5 Minute Lamination Rinse Off Treatment by L’Oréal Paris

Elvive Glycolic Gloss 5 Minute Lamination Rinse Off Treatment by L'Oréal Paris£15.99, Boots

£15.99, Boots

A brilliant at-home glossing treatment with added glycolic acid to improve shine and strength, this five-minute mask really delivers.

Single Pass Wave Wand by T3

Single Pass Wave Wand by T3 £150, Look Fantastic

£150, Look Fantastic

One of the easiest ways to create a tousled wave in a long bob is using a thin wand tool, which gives enough control for shorter hair. This is one of the best.

Nicola Clarke is the creative colour director at John Frieda Salons and is the founder of Nicola Clarke salon