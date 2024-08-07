Kate Winslet refused to cover 'belly rolls' while filming new movie

In an interview for the September 2024 issue of Harper's Bazaar, the Oscar-winning actress recalled how a crew member encouraged her to sit up straighter while she shot a scene on a beach for the biographical drama in which she portrays war journalist Lee Miller. "There's a bit where Lee's sitting on a bench in a bikini... And one of the crew came up between takes and said: 'You might want to sit up straighter. So you can't see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?"