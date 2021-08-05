Kate Middleton, Hailey Bieber and 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston can't stop wearing this affordable sneaker brand
What does "The Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston have in common with Kate Middleton, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski? Her love of Superga sneakers.
The 30-year-old reality TV star was spotted wearing the brand's 2843 sneakers in a promo for "The Bachelorette" finale, which airs on Aug. 9.
Pairing the classic white sneakers with skinny jeans and a sleeveless IRO top, Thurston was photographed against a rugged New Mexico backdrop where this season of the franchise was filmed.
Retailing for $99 USD/$124 CAD, the Superga 2843 sneakers fit Thurston's relaxed style perfectly. The former bank marketing manager has sparked controversy this season for her informal outfit choices.
Frequently opting for a combination of jeans and a T-shirt rather than the glamorous "Bachelorette" uniform of past leads, Thurston's Superga sneakers are another example of her simple, easygoing style.
Superga 2843 COMFLEAU Sneaker
SHOP IT: Revolve, $124 CAD/$99 USD
Revolve shoppers say the leather Superga shoes are "super cute" and the "perfect sleek white sneaker."
"Cute shoe!" writes one reviewer. "They feel comfy and have more support than the classic Cotu [sneakers]."
Thurston's white Superga shoes are available in sizes 6 to 9.5, and shoppers note they run true-to-size.
Love her Superga sneakers? Scroll below to shop our top picks from the brand.
Superga Cotu Sneakers
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $65
Superga Cotwembroidery Amehearts Sneakers
SHOP IT: Revolve, $85
Superga 2750 Bandana Mix Sneakers
SHOP IT: Revolve, $69
Superga Cotu Classic Lace Up Sneakers
SHOP IT: Shopbop, $65
Superga 2843 Clubs O Organic Canvas Sneakers
SHOP IT: Revolve, $89
Superga 2696 Cotu Sneakers
SHOP IT: Revolve, $85
Superga x LoveShackFancy 2790 Flowers Rope Jute Platform Sneaker
SHOP IT: Revolve, $149
