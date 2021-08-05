Kate Middleton, Hailey Bieber and 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston can't stop wearing this affordable sneaker brand

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Katie Thurston smiles in Superga's 2843 white sneakers (Photos via Starstyle & Revolve)

What does "The Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston have in common with Kate Middleton, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski? Her love of Superga sneakers.

The 30-year-old reality TV star was spotted wearing the brand's 2843 sneakers in a promo for "The Bachelorette" finale, which airs on Aug. 9.

Pairing the classic white sneakers with skinny jeans and a sleeveless IRO top, Thurston was photographed against a rugged New Mexico backdrop where this season of the franchise was filmed.

"The Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston smiles in a sleeveless IRO top, skinny jeans, and her $124 Superga sneakers (Photo via Starstyle)

Retailing for $99 USD/$124 CAD, the Superga 2843 sneakers fit Thurston's relaxed style perfectly. The former bank marketing manager has sparked controversy this season for her informal outfit choices.

Frequently opting for a combination of jeans and a T-shirt rather than the glamorous "Bachelorette" uniform of past leads, Thurston's Superga sneakers are another example of her simple, easygoing style.

Superga 2843 COMFLEAU Sneaker (Photo via Revolve)

SHOP IT: Revolve, $124 CAD/$99 USD

Revolve shoppers say the leather Superga shoes are "super cute" and the "perfect sleek white sneaker."

"Cute shoe!" writes one reviewer. "They feel comfy and have more support than the classic Cotu [sneakers]."

Thurston's white Superga shoes are available in sizes 6 to 9.5, and shoppers note they run true-to-size.

Love her Superga sneakers?

Superga Cotu Sneaker (Photo via Nordstrom)

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $65

Superga Cotwembroidery Amehearts Sneaker (Photo via Revolve)

SHOP IT: Revolve, $85

Superga 2750 Bandana Mix Sneaker (Photo via Revolve)

SHOP IT: Revolve, $69

Superga Cotu Classic Lace Up Sneakers in Black (Photo via Shopbop)

SHOP IT: Shopbop, $65

Superga 2843 Clubs O Organic Canvas Sneaker (Photo via Revolve)

SHOP IT: Revolve, $89

Superga 2696 Cotu Sneakers (Photo via Revolve)

SHOP IT: Revolve, $85

Superga x LoveShackFancy 2790 Flowers Rope Jute Platform Sneaker (Photo via Revolve)

SHOP IT: Revolve, $149

