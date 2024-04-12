Keanu Reeves fractured kneecap on set of Good Fortune
Aziz Ansari, who wrote and directed the upcoming comedy, has explained why the John Wick star was spotted walking around the set on crutches in January. "About, I don't know, 15 days into shooting with me, I was like, 'Hey, just go chill in your dressing room for 15 minutes.' And he tripped on a rug. He's like, 'Aah, my knee,'" Ansari said on-stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He praised the action star for being "such a trooper" and pushing through filming despite his injury.