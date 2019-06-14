7 pair of podiatrist-approved flip flops that actually support your feet

When it feels like it’s 100 degrees out, there’s nothing better than throwing on than a pair of lightweight flip flops that can take you from the beach to the street. They’re comfortable, practical — and they get you where you need to go.

Unfortunately not all flip flops were created equally, with many styles designed for looks (or ease) rather than support. Continually wearing the wrong type of footwear can lead to foot pressure and pain, or more serious issues like tendonitis and nerve damage.

According to the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), there are a few dos and dont’s to keep in mind when shopping for flip flops in order to maintain healthy and comfortable feet this season.

DO

Shop for a flip flop made of high-quality, soft leather, as leather minimizes the potential for blisters and other types of irritation.

Gently bend the flip flop from end to end, ensuring it bends at the ball of the foot. Rubber and foam flip flops that fold in half should be avoided, since they don’t provide enough cushioning or support.

Ensure that your foot doesn't hang off of the edge of the flip flop.

DON’T

Ignore irritation between toes, where the toe thong fits. This can lead to blisters and possible infections.

Wear flip flops while walking long distances, since even the sturdiest flip flops offer minimal shock absorption and arch support.

Perform physical activity in flip flops, such as sports, yard work or strenuous exercise to protect against twists and sprains.

These top-rated flip flops pass the APMA’s tests for supportive summer footwear, and have plenty of reviews from happy shoppers to boot. Ahead, shop the most comfortable flip flops to keep your feet happy and healthy all summer long.

Image via Amazon. More

What it is: Despite its thick sole and supportive design, the Breeze Sea Flip Flops are made from lightweight vinyl for all-day comfort.

Customer review: “Just received this shoe in the mail, and I love it! I love the colour, fit (it is true to my size 9), and definitely cloud stepper — so light and comfortable!”

SHOP IT: Amazon, $46

Image via Atmosphere. More

What it is: The footbeds of these stylish, vegan-friendly flip flops are made out of real yoga mat material, with a lining made from luxurious jersey that feels great against bare feet.

Customer review: “I bought a pair after a recommendation from a good friend, and I have to say: I love these flip flops!! They're so incredibly comfortable - I never want to take them off! I love how soft the straps are, too.”

SHOP IT: Atmosphere, $44

Image via Teva. More

What it is: Water-ready webbing makes this pair of strappy slip-ons more than just your average flip flops. More than 6,000 reviewers gave these sandals a five-star rating, so you know they’re good.

Customer review: “These are my favourite flip flops, comfortable, there is some arch support, I have heel spurs and these are cushioned enough that my feet don't hurt after a day of walking. I've been wearing this style and brand for six summers, they are my go to for comfort.”

SHOP IT: Teva, $40

Image via Macy's. More

What it is: These thick-soled flip flops have a dense foam bed and a fabric thong that won’t cause blisters as you walk. The low heel also gives a little lift while supporting your arches.

Customer review: “I LOVE Reef Flip Flops and I have been wearing them for several years. They are the most comfortable and supportive basic flip flops. They are a high quality and made of a durable fabric that doesn't rub or cause blisters.”

Story continues