Is keeping your home tidy harder than your 9-to-5

For a quarter of Americans, keeping their home clean is more difficult than their full-time job, according to a recent survey. Conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by BISSELL for the launch of the Steam Shot OmniReach Handheld Steam Cleaner & Sanitizer, the survey of 2,000 Americans looked at their cleaning habits and challenges, especially when it comes to hosting, and found that keeping a tidy house is harder than their nine-to-five for nearly one in four (24%). When having guests over, people will spend an hour, on average, straightening up just before they arrive. Forty-one percent said they worry that guests will notice grimy nooks and crannies while they’re over and almost half (48%) confessed that they don’t notice how dirty their home is until they have guests over, but once company is in the house, they can’t unsee their cleaning blindspots.