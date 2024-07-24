Kelly Clarkson's chic outdoor furniture collection is up to 70% off at Wayfair

Upgrade your backyard this summer with patio chairs, dining sets, pillows, rugs and more from Wayfair's Kelly Clarkson Home line— starting at just $30.

Ready for a backyard redo? Start with these sets and standalone pieces from the Kelly Clarkson Home line. Bonus: They're all on sale! (Wayfair)

Lazy pool days, backyard brunches, corn hole competitions on the lawn — soak up these summer moments, because they won't last forever. And as you may have noticed under all that sunshine, neither will your outdoor furniture. But there's a stylish solution for your past-its-prime patio set, and it's happening right now at Wayfair's Kelly Clarkson Home sale, where a slew of discounted decor from the singer-turned-talk show host is waiting to breathe new life into your outdoor living spaces.

The Kelly Clarkson Home collection is a direct reflection of the Grammy Award-winner's own Montana ranch-house style, with rustic wicker, wrought iron and weathered fabrics dominating her outdoor designs. While it was tough to choose our favorites, we pinpointed 10 standouts of this mid-summer sale — and they're all available exclusively at Wayfair. We're talking up to 70% off everything from patio chairs and dining sets to pillows, rugs and planters. If you want to spruce up your outdoor space with a few celeb-approved pieces at affordable prices, start with these must-see Kelly Clarkson sale finds.

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow $30 $68 Save $38 Whether you want to infuse a little texture and personality or you're only in the market for new accessories this summer, this throw pillow is just the cushion to toss on your outdoor seating. Crafted with a soft, durable fabric made from recycled plastic bottles, the sustainable pillow is playful with tassels and an asymmetrical design. It comes in several colors, including this cheerful pink, red and white palette. "Very plump, really lux tassels, not skimpy at all, quality fabric. Surpassed my expectations," wrote a happy shopper. $30 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Francine Ceramic Pot Planter, Set of 2 $100 $167 Save $67 Spruce up your garden, walkway, porch or any spot that could use a little life with this planter set. It includes two ceramic planters, each featuring a unique, hand-painted design that exudes rustic elegance — and is oh-so Kelly Clarkson. The durable ceramic pots are built to last — they're not only strong but weather-resistant. Drainage holes keep your plants from being over-watered...not that you'd ever do that! Shoppers say the "bright royal blue" pots are "extremely sturdy and beautiful and worth every dime." $100 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Striped Blue and Charcoal Rug, 7'10" x 10'2" $148 $505 Save $357 Where can you find a high-quality, top-rated weather-resistant indoor-outdoor rug on sale for 70 off?! At Wayfair, of course. Behold this striped rug from Kelly Clarkson Home, a stately neutral yet still visually interesting layer to dial up the sophistication quotient of your outdoor space. We love this striped pattern with soothing blue and charcoal tones, but the rug also comes in other color options and a range of sizes. It's also perfectly practical. "We love it. It's very attractive, easy to clean and cat-proof. Plus, our dog doesn't mess with it. Winner!" a five-star reviewer reported. $148 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Aura Rattan Outdoor Patio Coffee Table $187 $436 Save $249 If you're looking for a standalone table to complement your outdoor seating, this coffee table — crafted from durable, weather-resistant rattan — is built for the job. The tempered glass surface is ideal for serving appetizers and cocktails during your next summer party. Even better, you'll save nearly 60% on this charming surface that customers have called "so easy to assemble" and "beautiful and with great leg room." $187 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Rebecca Aluminum Outdoor Stool, Set of 2 $330 $657 Save $327 Got an outdoor bar? These faux wicker, checkerboard-print patio stools will add some boho-country flair to your backyard look. Sold in a set of two, the weather-resistant seats have sturdy aluminum frames beneath their woven rattan to keep them lightweight yet strong. Choose between 26-inch or 30-inch seat heights. "Perfect!" raved a customer. "We have a black and white color scheme with a pop of yellow and these really complete the look of our outdoor kitchen." $330 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Margueritte 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group $440 $870 Save $430 Guests will be flocking to this four-piece conversation set, which uses all-weather, UV-resistant rattan and splash-proof cotton cushion covers to create pieces as rugged as they are beautiful. The warmth of Clarkson's personality shines through with this set — it prioritizes comfort thanks to plush and generously sized seats. The included sofa, two armchairs and coffee table all showcase the star's signature blend of rustic charm and French-country elegance. You'll find an almost 50% discount in this deep, charcoal grey colorway that'll expertly hide dirt and stains until laundry day. $440 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Jason Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions $540 $1,000 Save $460 Fans of the wrought iron look will love this rust-resistant aluminum set — it's elegant, durable and perfect for a family dinner. The set includes a round table and four armchairs, all with plush, weather-resistant cushions. The sleek design features intricate detailing that reflects Clarkson’s penchant for rustic charm married with modern sophistication. Now you'll have somewhere chic to serve up all your barbecued creations. Raved a fan: "Easy to put together. Looks more expensive than it is. I love it." $540 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Andrina Floor Fountain $559 $1,053 Save $494 Ever think your garden could use a water feature? Clarkson has, which is why she chose this pretty water fountain for her home collection. It'll add an elegant and tranquil aesthetic to your outdoor space with four cascading tiers that create a soothing water flow. The fountain is made of sturdy fiberglass that can withstand outdoor elements and its rustic, stone-like finish is oh-so-charming. It's perfect for creating a serene retreat in your backyard. "We love the soothing sound of the water trickling in the background in the summertime," wrote a customer. $559 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Aura Wicker Rattan Outdoor Patio Set, 7-Piece $1,360 $3,474 Save $2,114 If dinner parties are in your future or you need enough seating for a crowd on the regular, this dining table with enough seating for six should be in your cart. Available with grey, navy or cream upholstered cushions, the set is made with weather-, water-, UV-, and rust-resistant resin wicker and the tabletop is tempered glass, easy to clean any stain or spill from. Did we mention it's now over 60% off? "It dresses up the patio so well in addition to the comfortable chairs," one reviewer wrote, while another said they like to customize their set with "lumbar pillows for different seasons and holidays." $1,360 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Fionnula Rattan Sunbrella Sofa Set, 7-Piece $2,770 $6,100 Save $3,330 In the market for something a little more substantial? This seven-piece Kelly Clarkson set is a host's dream setup, with a spacious sofa that's "large enough for two (spoiled) Great Danes and a human," as one reviewer wrote. It also includes two armchairs, two ottomans and a coffee table, all crafted from durable, weather-resistant rattan. The Sunbrella cushions are famously fade-resistant and easy to clean so this set will go the distance while entertaining Best of all, it's 55% off in this dreamy pale turquoise hue. $2,770 at Wayfair

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.