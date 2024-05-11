Kelly Osbourne Says She's Never Had Plastic Surgery — Here's What She Does Instead (Exclusive)

"I saw my mom recover from every procedure. It looked awful," the star tells PEOPLE of being too scared to go under the knife

Kelly Osbourne says she loves plastic surgery — just not when it comes to her own face.

"I am a huge fan of plastic surgery," she tells PEOPLE. "What it does for people is amazing. It can change people's lives and give them the confidence they've been lacking, and make people feel beautiful in the way they want to feel beautiful."

"I've always been in the camp of, if you think it's broken, fix it. You don't have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life. So yes, I'm a huge fan," she continues, "but I've never done anything but Botox. I'm too scared."

Osbourne says she's seen far too many times just how painful the recovery from major surgery appears to be.

"I watched my mom go through every recovery from everything she's ever had done, and it looks awful," she says of mom Sharon Osbourne, 71, who has long been open about getting all sorts of procedures done over the years.

"My mom actually once told me, 'If you ever get plastic surgery, I'm moving far, far away because I won't be able to handle your moaning, ' " Osbourne adds.

Still, the star knows her face has changed from her weight loss, which she denies is from using Ozempic.

"People forget that I had half my f------ stomach cut out," Osbourne says with a laugh about getting gastric sleeve surgery, which caused her to lose 85 pounds. (At the time, she told PEOPLE, "I will never ever lie about it. It's the best thing I've ever done.")

Losing weight after having baby Sidney also left her with sagging skin, so she recently turned to a procedure called EmFace and EmSculpt to tighten things up.



"I'm halfway through my four face sessions, and I'm noticing such a huge difference already," she says of the procedure, which uses radio frequency and electromagnetic energy to boost collagen and lift sagging skin.

Osbourne, who recently posted a video of herself getting EmFace, adds she's also done it on her body.

Kelly Osbourne/Instagram Kelly Osbourne posted herself getting EmFace treatments on Instagram.

"I also wanted to tighten the skin on my stomach again after being pregnant," she explains. "Even after the first session, there was a visible difference. I might be slightly addicted to it."

Osbourne continues, "I like it because it's needle-free and it works instantly. You sit there for 20 minutes, and you're done."

That short commitment time is key, she says, because these days, she's all about baby Sid, whom she welcomed in 2023 with her partner, Slipknot musician Sid Wilson.

She says she hates being away from him, even for a few hours, explaining, "He's so gorgeous and I have to say, it's the best adventure I've ever been on. I can't say enough good things about being a mom. It's just changed everything about my life."



