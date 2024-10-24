Ken Jeong honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ken Jeong received the 2,794th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the actor with the star in recognition of his work on films such as The Hangover, Knocked Up, and Crazy Rich Asians as well as the popular TV show Community. Addressing the crowd, Ken joked the star means he never has to use his medical licence again. "Because of (the fans), I never have to go back. I'm not the funniest guy in the world, I'm not the most talented guy..."