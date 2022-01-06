Kendall Jenner's $715 blazer is the year's coolest workwear trend: Shop the look for less

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Kendall Jenner just stepped out in the must-shop workwear trend of the year (Photo via Getty)

What are cool girls wearing in 2022? A check blazer, of course.

Stepping out in Los Angeles in an oversized check blazer from Sandro, Kendall Jenner makes a strong argument as to why the '80s-inspired workwear trend is one to watch in the new year.

The 26-year-old model paired her oversized blazer with a white collared shirt, white T-shirt, light-wash bootcut jeans and a trendy pair of square-toed boots while out with friends.

Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles, California wearing a $715 Sandro blazer (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Kendall's brown two-toned blazer, complete with Patrick Bateman-style shoulder pads, rings in at a cool $715 from the French brand Sandro.

Sandro Checked Contrast-Panel Woven Blazer (Photo via Selfridges)

$715 at Selfridges

If, by chance, $715 is a smidge out of your budget for a new blazer (shocking, we know), then fear not, fashion friends, we have found alternatives.

Starting at just $40, scroll down to shop the seven best Kendall Jenner-inspired check blazers to kick off your 2022 workwear wardrobe in.

Mango Wrap Check Suit Jacket (Photo via Mango)

This classically cool check jacket was created using sustainable fibres or processes and is available in sizes up to XXL.

$130 $180 at Mango

Everlane The Oversized Blazer (Photo via Everlane)

We have a blazer crush on this oversized fit from Everlane. Available in sizes 00 to 16, shoppers can choose between grey herringbone and plaid.

$270 at Everlane

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer (Photo via H&M)

Straight cut and double-breasted, this affordable grey plaid H&M blazer is available in sizes XS to XXL.

$40 at H&M

River Island Green Tartan Boucle Blazer (Photo via River Island)

This oh-so-chic blazer is crafted from luxe boucle fabric and comes embellished with gold River Island-branded hardware.

$175 at River Island

Madewell Larsen Blazer (Photo via Madewell)

This top-rated blazer has been called a "wardrobe must-have" by Madewell shoppers. The workwear style is crafted from weighty (and recycled) Italian fabric and is available in sizes XXS to XL.

$175 at Madewell

Heartloom Betsie Blazer (Photo via Revolve)

This double-breasted blazer features a double-breasted front closure design and comes with '80s-inspired lightly padded shoulders.

$229 at Revolve

Urban Renewal Vintage Plaid Blazer (Photo via Urban Outfitters)

This vintage-inspired plaid blazer is available in a range of eye-catching colour options, including red tartan, grey and blue, and green.

$79 at Urban Outfitters

