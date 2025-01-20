Kendall Jenner's beret and catsuit combo could never have been predicted

Catsuits and berets were not on our agenda for 2025, but alas, here we are.

Kendall Jenner, model and social media supremo, just put that juicy combination front and centre of our imaginations. If anyone could turn us to the figure-hugging one piece, it would be her.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the Calvin Klein muse debuted her fresh new sartorial pairing, being a sleek black all-in-one and a matching French beret.

The model channelled Parisian flair (@kendalljenner)

Kendall’s suit featured long sleeves and a high-rise gently ruched neckline, marrying superhero dress codes with contemporary It-girl status.

She wore her glossy dark hair down loose in a cropped style with a 1950s-inspired flick, complementing her Parisian-chic attire.

A natural yet subtly glamorous makeup blend highlighted her campaign-fronting features, including her signature eyeliner flick and flawless peachy complexion.

Catsuits have a rich history in fashion, rising to prominence in the 1960s with iconic figures like Catwoman in pop culture. Aside from their cinematic connotations, over the decades , they've been a favourite of daring celebrities such as Taylor Swift,Madonna and Beyoncé, symbolising female empowerment.

Brands such as Dior, Christian Siriano and Off-White have sent catsuit-clad models down their runways, introducing the costume staple into the high fashion sphere.

Kendall has been keeping a low-profile since 2025 kicked off, with her last look coming at the beginning of the month.

Back in early January, the global fashion muse was spotted enjoying some downtime in Los Angeles. For her leisurely weekend outing, Kendall layered up in a cherry red polo knit top, complete with a preppy pop collar, zip detailing and long sleeves.

She paired the all-American piece with some black barrel leg jeans, white ankle socks and buttery leather loafers, serving up academia à la mode.

From campus-chic to catsuit-sleek, it’s evident that Ms Jenner can do it all.