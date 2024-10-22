Kendrick Lamar Finally Opened Up About His Drake Diss Track “Not Like Us”

Back in May, Kendrick Lamar dropped the diss track “Not Like Us”—and it promptly lit the Internet aflame. The now-viral song fanned the flames of Lamar and Drake’s ongoing drama and turned it into a smash hit. “Not Like Us” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, broke Spotify’s hip-hop streaming record, and became a cultural phenomenon.

Over the past five months, fans have latched onto “Not Like Us” as a sort of hater anthem—a bouncy follow-up to Lamar’s also-scathing “Euphoria,” on which he claims to “hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk” and even “the way that you dress.” That track is also rumored to be about his Canadian foe, but “Not Like Us” far exceeded it in popularity. With both songs, Lamar made his disdain for Drake clear, but now the Compton rapper is seemingly taking a step back.

In a new interview in Harper’s Bazaar US, Lamar discussed “Not Like Us” with SZA. During their conversation, he avoided mentioning Drake entirely and instead opted to discuss the song’s larger meaning. “ ‘Not Like Us’ is the energy of who I am,” Lamar explained. “The type of man I represent. This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering.”

Whether Lamar likes it or not, the pandering man in question is awfully clear. “Not Like Us” is ripe with references. At one point, he calls Drake out directly, rapping, “Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young / You better not ever go to cell block one.” Later, he references Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album and calls him a “certified pedophile.” Hell, the track’s cover art is a picture of Drake’s house.

I don’t know what changed, but Lamar’s angry-boy summer is over. The rapper went on to explain the kind of person he believes “Not Like Us” represents. “He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man,” he said. “If I’m thinking of ‘Not Like Us,’ I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that.”

Despite the venom-laced bars, Lamar doesn’t harbour any resentment—especially not toward someone whose name rhymes with cake. “I don’t believe I’m an angry person,” he said. “But I do believe in love and war, and I believe they both need to exist. And my awareness of that allows me to react to things but not identify with them as who I am. Just allowing them to exist and allowing them to flow through me. That’s what I believe.”

At the very least, this shift in perspective means Lamar can focus on more important things—specifically, his Super Bowl performance. In February, he’ll headline the halftime show for the first time. Earlier this year, Lamar celebrated the achievement in a press release. “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” he said. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

You Might Also Like