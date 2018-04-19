Kentucky Derby Party Ideas

From Town & Country

The actual Kentucky Derby may only last a few minutes, but the entire event is a day-long festivity. Start planning your parties and celebrations now: this year's Derby will take place on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

From a Derby-worthy ensemble (including a hat or fascinator, of course!) to the perfect mint julep recipe, here's how to throw a truly memorable Kentucky Derby party.

1. Set the Tone With the Invitations

The Kentucky Derby makes for the ultimate theme party, so you want to prepare your guests to celebrate all-things Derby. A Derby party invitation should be equal parts informative and festive to set the tone. Specify "Derby attire" on the invite so everyone knows to dress the part, as this invitation from Etsy does. Be prepared to offer outfit inspiration to your guests if they're not familiar with the race day protocol, so everyone can properly commit to the theme.



2. Don't Forget Your Derby Decorations

The Derby day outfits will speak for themselves, but don't forget to add some on-theme decor to your party space. Roses are a must-have Derby decoration, since the Derby is also referred to as "The Run for the Roses." The Derby winner will receive over 400 roses sewn into a blanket after the race, so give your guests a similar treat with a rose centerpiece at your Derby party.

Since this year's Derby takes place on Cinco de Mayo, why not celebrate both festivities at once? This genius balloon decoration is a great way to combine both events in one.

