Keshia Chanté shows off new hairstyle on 'gorgeous' Caribbean vacation: 'Glowing'

Keshia Chanté is thriving under the Caribbean sun. (Photo via Instagram/@keshiachante)

Keshia Chanté is rocking a new look and fans are loving it.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old "ET Canada" host took to Instagram to share a carousel of sun-kissed photos from her tropical vacation to the Caribbean island of Anguilla.

In the first snap, the "Been Gone" singer debuted a new braided hairstyle with blonde highlights as she posed in a vibrant, collared, pink and green two-piece skirt set.

The Ottawa-born TV personality also included a makeup-free selfie at a beach wearing a pale pink bikini top, and another posing in a long-sleeve pink dress with matching, strappy high-heel sandals.

"Talk less, say more," the Canadian star captioned her post.

In the comments, fans swooned over Chanté's stunning holiday looks.

"Love this hair for you," an Instagram user commented, while another wrote, "Happy looks good on you."

"Naturally gorgeous," a fan added. "Glowing."

One person penned, "Goddess vibes."

"You look so beautiful," a commenter shared.

Last month, the Canadian songstress was dubbed "pretty in pink" after she shared a set of photos donning a hot pink ruched midi skirt, a beige crop top under an oversized matching pink blazer and pink high heels. She accessorized her spring-inspired look with large gold hoop earrings, silver rings, gold bangles, pink sunglasses and a small white leather handbag.

"Book smart and street smart — a deadly combo," she wrote alongside the post, to which fans responded with praise for her "beautiful" ensemble.

"Look how beautiful you are!" one Instagram user wrote, while another penned, "Pretty in pink."

"Stunning!" a fan commented.

"The pink suits you very, very well," another person weighed in.

"Looking very beautiful!" added another commenter.

Someone else chimed in: "Looking flawless."

"Pretty in pink princess!" commented another Instagram user, while someone else wrote, "Naturally gorgeous combo."

