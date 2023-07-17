This popular Keurig coffee maker is on sale for $89: 'Love this little machine!'

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shoppers are raving about this mini coffee maker that's perfect for small spaces.

Save on the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Amazon Canada.

If you’re looking to simplify your morning, you may want to consider the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. Conveniently designed to brew the perfect cup in just minutes, this ultra popular machine is on sale now at Amazon Canada.

Normally retailing for $99, shoppers can snag this "absolute must have" coffee maker on sale for $89.

This single serve coffee machine features a compact design that's ideal for small spaces. Since it only brews a single cup of coffee at a time, it's also a convenient option for brewing your own drinks at home or at the office.

The K-Mini brewer is simple to use — just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favourite K-Cup pod and press the brew button. Choose from any of the K-Cup compatible drinks that come in portable pods, like tea, coffee, or hot chocolate.

What shoppers are saying

As one of Amazon's best-selling coffee machines, this miniature coffee maker is a mega hit among shoppers. The K-Mini brewer has earned a solid 4.5-star average rating, as well as more than 8,500 5-star reviews.

"Love this little machine!" raved one reviewer. Not only does it fit "in any small space," they went on to add that this compact coffee maker has an impressive design that makes it look like a "much more expensive machine."

Another reviewer noted that they were looking for a coffee maker for their camper van, and this one from Keurig "seemed to be the right size." They added that the machine is a "nice, small, compact" choice for small spaces.

Despite its small size, some reviewers have noted that this coffee maker isn't much faster than a full-size version. However, they have noted that this mini version is "more hygienic," especially since it only holds enough water for a single cup — meaning no excess water "sitting in it between uses."

Final verdict

At its current sale price that starts at $89, there's never been a better time to add this mini coffee maker to your kitchen. However, some reviewers have mentioned that it brews quite slowly for a single serving — and of course, if you're looking to brew more than a single cup at a time, you'll want to pass on this one.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.