This Keurig coffee machine is 30% off on Amazon — and it will arrive before Christmas

Save 30% on the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — but not for long! (Photos via Amazon)

The countdown to Christmas is on and the clock is ticking to shop and save on last-minute gifts.

If your under-the-tree situation needs some love this holiday season, thousands of products on Amazon Canada will still arrive before Christmas — including this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker.

To save 30 per cent on Keurig K-Mini and guarantee your gift arrives before Dec. 25, scroll below.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (Photo via Amazon)

$70 $100 at Amazon

This single serve coffee machine features a compact design that's ideal for small spaces. Since it only brews a single cup of coffee at a time, it's also a convenient option for brewing your own drinks at home or at the office.

The K-Mini brewer is simple to use — just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favourite K-Cup pod, and press the brew button. Choose from any of the K-Cup compatible drinks that come in portable pods, like tea, coffee, or hot chocolate.

'Love this little machine!'

A best-seller on Amazon Canada, this miniature coffee machine is a mega hit among shoppers. The K-Mini brewer has earned a solid 4.5-star average rating, as well as nearly 7,000 5-star reviews.

"Love this little machine!" raved one reviewer. Not only does it fit "in any small space," they went on to add that this compact coffee maker has an impressive design that makes it look like a "much more expensive machine."

Another reviewer noted that they were looking for a coffee maker for their camper van, and this one from Keurig "seemed to be the right size." They added that the machine is a "nice, small, compact" choice for small spaces.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (photo via Amazon)

$70 $100 at Amazon

It's "perfect" for a quick cup of coffee, writes a third shopper. "Every cup of coffee is fresh."

Despite its small size, some reviewers have noted that this coffee maker isn't much faster than a full-size version. However, they have noted that this mini version is "more hygienic," especially since it only holds enough water for a single cup — meaning no excess water "sitting in it between uses."

Verdict

On sale for up to 40 per cent off, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new "perfect" coffee maker, especially ahead of holiday visits and neighbourly drop-ins. However, not all colours will arrive before Christmas — something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.