This top-rated mini Keurig coffee maker is on sale for Boxing Day for just $48 — but hurry

Save up to 40% on the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. Image via Keurig.

Wake up and smell the coffee!

No kitchen would be complete without a versatile coffee maker to help jumpstart your mornings. Whether you prefer a simple drip coffee or an elaborate frothy beverage, for many people, it’s a staple in their morning routine.

If you’re looking to simplify your morning with a quick and easy solution, you may want to consider the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. Conveniently designed to brew the perfect cup in just minutes, it’s on sale now for up to 40 per cent off as part of Amazon Canada's massive Boxing Day Sale — but only until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST).

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. Image via Amazon.

From $48 $80 at Amazon

What is it?

This single serve coffee machine features a compact design that's ideal for small spaces. Since it only brews a single cup of coffee at a time, it's also a convenient option for brewing your own drinks at home or at the office.

The K-Mini brewer is simple to use — just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favourite K-Cup pod, and press the brew button. Choose from any of the K-Cup compatible drinks that come in portable pods, like tea, coffee, or hot chocolate.

The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is available in two colours on sale: turquoise and red.

What shoppers are saying

As the no. 1 best-seller among single serve coffee makers on Amazon, this miniature coffee machine is a mega hit among shoppers. The K-Mini brewer has earned a solid 4.5-star average rating, as well as more than 3,600 5-star reviews.

"Love this little machine!" raved one reviewer. Not only does it fit "in any small space," they went on to add that this compact coffee maker has an impressive design that makes it look like a "much more expensive machine."

Another reviewer noted that they were looking for a coffee maker for their camper van, and this one from Keurig "seemed to be the right size." They added that the machine is a "nice, small, compact" choice for small spaces.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. Image via Amazon.

Despite its small size, some reviewers have noted that this coffee maker isn't much faster than a full-size version. However, they have noted that this mini version is "more hygienic," especially since it only holds enough water for a single cup — meaning no excess water "sitting in it between uses."

Final verdict

At its current sale price that starts at just $48, it's a great time to add this mini coffee maker to your kitchen. However, some reviewers have mentioned that it brews quite slowly for a single serving — and of course, if you're looking to brew more than a single cup at a time, you'll want to pass on this one.

Instead, you can also shop the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for more brewing power, since it's included in this Boxing Day sale for $104.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

